Flag Digital Announces Integration Of The Flag Blockchain With Thirdweb

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flag Digital Announces Integration with thirdweb

Flag Digital can now onboard everyone to Web3 smoothly and instantly with wallets, accept fiat with payments, and scale apps with infrastructure seamlessly.

FRISCO TX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flag Digital, a web3 technology company, is proud to announce that it has integrated its flagship product, the Flag Blockchain , with thirdweb, the complete web3 development platform.The Flag Blockchain is a high-performance, scalable, customizable, and secure smart-contract platform that provides industry-leading performance and an unparalleled level of programmability for blockchain developers. The Flag Blockchain is EVM compatible and fully complies with ERC20, making it easy to deploy and interact with smart contracts on any EVM-compatible chain.thirdweb is a web3 development toolkit that helps over 70,000 developers onboard users with wallets, build and deploy smart contracts, accept fiat with payments, and scale apps with infrastructure. thirdweb offers a powerful Solidity SDK, a library of pre-built and audited contracts, a 1-click deployment flow, and a production-grade server for scalable web3 apps."We are thrilled to integrate with thirdweb, the leading web3 development platform that shares our vision of empowering developers and businesses with Web3 technology to create the Blockchain for Everyone," said Troy Nihart, President of Flag Digital. "This integration will provide our users with more options, flexibility, and convenience when building Web3 applications on the Flag Blockchain."By integrating the Flag Blockchain with thirdweb, Flag Digital enables developers to leverage the best of both platforms and create cutting-edge Web3 applications with ease and efficiency. Developers can now use thirdweb's tools to deploy and manage smart contracts on the Flag Blockchain, as well as access the Flag Wallet, the native wallet of the Flag Blockchain, and the Flag Coin, the native coin of the Flag Blockchain that is used for gas transactions and peer-to-peer interactions."We are proud to power the Flag Blockchain and bring our full stack Web3 development platform to its builders. thirdweb is compatible out of the box with every EVM chain, and our mission is to bring more activity and users to the whole ecosystem," said Jake Loo, Co-Founder / CTO of thirdweb.

Troy Nihart

Flag Digital

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube