Avid Brio Partners With Loox App For Review Management And Enhancing Shopify Store Trustworthiness

Avid Brio Partners with Loox App to Streamline Review Management and Elevate Customer Trust

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avid Brio, a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, has proudly announced its strategic partnership with Loox, a premier review management and social proof application. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in empowering users to bolster their credibility and enhance customer trust through authentic user-generated reviews.In today's competitive e-commerce landscape, customer trust is paramount. Research indicates that online reviews significantly influence purchasing decisions, with a staggering 93% of consumers admitting that online reviews impact their buying choices. As such, cultivating a positive online reputation is essential for businesses striving to differentiate themselves and thrive in the digital marketplace.Through this partnership, Avid Brio equips users with the tools they need to effectively manage and leverage customer feedback. Loox's innovative review management application enables users to collect, showcase, and amplify authentic customer reviews seamlessly. By integrating Loox's user-friendly solution into Avid Brio's robust e-commerce ecosystem, users can effortlessly gather valuable feedback, showcase social proof, and foster deeper connections with their audience.At Avid Brio, our commitment lies in empowering shopify stores with advanced design solutions to drive growth and inspire confidence. The partnership with Loox presents an exciting opportunity as it offers our clients a powerful review management solution, enhancing their credibility and cultivating trust among consumers. By leveraging authentic customer feedback, businesses have the potential to enhance their online presence and foster stronger relationships with their audience.Loox's intuitive app features:- Collect Authentic Reviews: Streamline the review collection process and gather genuine feedback from satisfied customers.- Showcase Social Proof: Display compelling user-generated content across product pages to build credibility and influence purchasing decisions.- Increase Conversions: Leverage the persuasive impact of positive reviews to boost sales and drive revenue growth.- Strengthen Brand Reputation: Cultivate a stellar online reputation and establish trust with discerning consumers.The partnership between Avid Brio and Loox emphasizes a joint dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer-centric principles. Together, they aim to transform the process by which shopify store owners handle and utilize customer reviews, aiming for tangible business outcomes and bolstering consumer trust. Their cooperation also encompasses Shopify website development , facilitating smooth integration and improving user experiences for online merchants on these platforms.For more information about Avid Brio and its suite of Shopify e-commerce solutions, visitFor more information about Loox and its review management application, visitAbout Avid Brio:Avid Brio is an eCommerce service agency , dedicated to providing exceptional quality eCommerce solutions for all sizes of companies - from start-ups to enterprises. The talent, passion, and creativity of the specialized designers are demonstrated in every project taken on.With a keen emphasis and extensive proficiency in Shopify, Shopify Plus, Magento, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Volusion, Webflow, and Klaviyo, Avid Brio is armed with cutting-edge tools and technologies, ensuring a forward-thinking approach that consistently delivers exceptional value to our clients. Additionally, Avid Brio offers woocommerce to shopify migration services facilitating smooth transitions for businesses looking to optimize their online presence and expand their reach across platforms.About Loox:Loox is a beautiful social proof solution that helps brands build trust, increase conversions, and drive sales. Automatically collect authentic photo and video product reviews and display them on fully customizable widgets without slowing down your site. Reach new customers with one-click referrals.With 24/7 customer support, Loox offers assistance and guidance to merchants whenever needed, ensuring a smooth experience and timely resolution of any issues.

