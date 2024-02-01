Steady Corn Prices Amid Ethanol Boost And Supply Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 31, the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) witnessed corn prices displaying a mixed yet stable trend.



Initially marked by notable losses, the market saw a shift towards stability.



This change was largely influenced by the latest U.S. ethanol production data, signaling an uptick in demand.



U.S. corn-based ethanol production significantly rose by 21.14% in the week ending January 26.



It reached 991,000 barrels per day, compared to 818,000 barrels in the previous week.



This data, reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), indicates a robust increase in ethanol production, a key factor influencing corn prices.



Simultaneously, U.S. ethanol stocks showed a decrease, moving from 25.8 million barrels to 24.3 million barrels, a 5.81% decline.



Each barrel amounts to 159 liters, pointing to a substantial reduction in stock levels.







Despite these positive signs in ethanol production and stock reductions, the overall outlook for corn remains cautious.



This caution stems from expectations of a large corn supply from South America, impacting global market dynamics.



At the session's end, March delivery corn contracts closed at $4.48 1/4 per bushel, a slight increase of 0.50 cents or 0.11%.



The May 2024 contracts ended at $4.58 1/2 per bushel, down by 0.25 cents, or 0.05%.



These market movements underscore the interconnected nature of agricultural commodities. Factors like ethanol production, stock levels, and international supply forecasts play crucial roles.



They collectively shape the pricing and stability of corn in the global market.



Such dynamics highlight the importance for traders and investors to stay informed about various influencing factors, ensuring informed decision-making in this volatile market.

MENAFN01022024007421016031ID1107797529