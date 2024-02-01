Arabica Coffee Prices Show Volatility Amid Climate Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January 2024, Arabica coffee prices exhibited significant volatility, reflecting uncertainties around climatic conditions and production levels.



The Cepea/Esalq Indicator for type 6 Arabica coffee, despite showing only minor overall changes for the month, oscillated within a broad range.



Prices fluctuated between R$ 962.99 and R$ 1,015.15 per 60 kg bag, highlighting the market's sensitivity to various influencing factors.



Market analysts attribute this instability to difficulties in predicting the 2024–25 coffee crop yields in Brazil and other key producing countries.



These uncertainties have led to continuous price fluctuations in the Arabic coffee market.







Robusta coffee, however, has seen a contrasting trend with a significant rise in prices.



Cepea/Esalq Robusta Indicator, type 6, screen 13+, rose 9.6% in Jan 2024, reflecting a consolidated, lower-volume market scenario.



The year-over-year comparison reveals an impressive 17% appreciation.



The volatility in Arabica coffee prices is closely tied to Brazilian weather conditions and low certified stock levels.



Robusta prices rise from demand, Vietnamese producers' reluctance, and Red Sea disruptions, impacting vital trade routes.



The weather in January presented a mixed scenario for Brazil 's coffee-growing regions, with some areas receiving above-average rainfall and others below.



Despite recent rains, accumulated volumes remain below historical averages, particularly affecting regions like Espirito Santo, the largest producer of Conilon coffee.



These market dynamics demonstrate the interconnectedness of climatic conditions, global supply and demand, and geopolitical factors in shaping coffee prices.



In short, Arabica price fluctuations and Robusta hikes reveal the intricate global coffee market influenced by diverse external factors.

