Bukele’S Unprecedented Military Funding In El Salvador

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, is on course to become the leader with the highest investment in the nation's Armed Forces.



Since his election in 2019, Bukele has increased the military budget from $145.1 million to a historic high of $261.4 million in 2024.



This investment trend indicates a significant shift in the nation's defense policy under his leadership.



Defense Minister René Merino revealed that a significant portion of the $261.4 million budget for 2024, $213.4 million, funds remuneration.



Additionally, the budget allocates $36.4 million for goods and services, designates $2.2 million for transfers, and earmarks $2.5 million for investments



Notably, while the regular budget does not explicitly cover investments in equipment and armaments, Bukele has managed to redirect funds and secure loans for these purposes.







Simultaneously, the Salvadoran Ministry of Security has been allocated over $2.354 billion over the past five years.

Bolstering National Security

The implementation of the territorial control plan and the ongoing state of emergency since March 2022 rationalize this funding.



These initiatives are part of Bukele's strategy to combat criminal gangs.



The increased investment in security and defense under Bukele's administration was particularly evident in 2020, with an allocation of $594.8 million, marking a $40 million increase to address the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.



In 2021, the budget further increased to $671.8 million.



2022, a record $799.5 million invested, driven by the state of emergency and Anti-Gang Plan, including an extra $163.3 million.



In 2023, the budget was set at $683.7 million.



Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro last year highlighted the complete transformation of the country's public security model.



The state of emergency led to significant arrests and seizures, showcasing the government's commitment to combating gang violence.



These developments underscore Bukele's commitment to strengthening national security.



Boosted defense funding signals a strategic shift to combat organized crime and strengthen national military capabilities.

