EU urges Kosovo to postpone compelling ethnic Serbian areas to use Euros

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the European Union urged Kosovo to delay its efforts to compel predominantly ethnic Serbian areas to adopt the same currency as the rest of the country, as regulations preventing the use of the Serbian dinar came into effect.



While most of Kosovo utilizes the Euro, despite the country not being an EU member, parts of its northern regions primarily inhabited by ethnic Serbs continue to utilize the dinar. Many residents in these areas depend on financial assistance from the Serbian government, often disbursed in dinars in cash.



Kosovo's government implemented regulations on Thursday prohibiting banks and other financial institutions in these areas from conducting transactions in currencies other than the Euro. The Kosovo Central Bank had introduced these new regulations the previous summer.



The decision has raised concerns among Western powers, who fear escalating tensions in Kosovo's relationship with Serbia.



An EU release voiced alarm “about the consequences … on the daily lives of Kosovo Serbs and other communities throughout Kosovo due to absence of prior consultation, in particular on its impact on schools and hospitals, given the apparent absence of alternatives at this moment.”

