Media Advisory - Maple Leaf Foods To Report 2023 Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TSX: MFI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 1, 2024

/PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results on February 22, 2024 at 6:00 am ET. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:00 am ET.

What : Maple Leaf Foods Q4 and Year End 2023 Conference Call



Who : Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer

David Smales, Chief Financial Officer



When : February 22, 2024 at 8:00 am ET



Call Details : Please click here to register for the webcast

To participate via conference call, please dial-in 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Maple Leaf Foods call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an instant automated call back. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 225124 #.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived and available on the Company's website at .

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field RoastTM.

The Company employs approximately 14,000 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.