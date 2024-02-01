Curis To Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Hold Conference Call On February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS ), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at
8:00 a.m. ET. Management will host a conference call at
8:30 a.m. ET.
To access the live conference call, please dial (888)-346-6389 from
the United States
or (412)-317-5252 from other locations, shortly before
8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can also be accessed on the Curis website at
in the 'Investors' section. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Curis website shortly after completion of the call.
About Curis, Inc.
Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study in patients with relapsed/refractory Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, and as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), both of which have received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Emavusertib is also being evaluated as a frontline combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in patents with AML. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at
.
