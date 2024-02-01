Personalized Skincare Brand Curology Launches Into Hair Care Category With Hair Formula Rx

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Regrow Hair in as Few as Three Months With This Personalized Hair Loss Treatment Designed to Accelerate Hair Growth*

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dermatologist-powered personalized skincare brand Curology announced today their launch into the hair care category with its latest innovation, Hair FormulaRx. This personalized prescription hair growth treatment contains clinically proven ingredients that help to regrow hair in as little as three months.*

Personalized Skincare Brand Curology Launches Into Hair Care Category With Hair FormulaRx

Continue Reading

Curology's new Hair FormulaRx has a similar telehealth, personalization, and multi-ingredient compounding approach for hair growth as its Custom FormulaRx does for skin. The personalized formula is prescribed by a licensed dermatology provider (PAs, NPs, MDs, DOs), who work under the guidance of board-certified dermatologists. If topical minoxidil is included in one's Hair FormulaRx, Curology offers higher strengths of minoxidil than what's available over-the-counter. These research-backed, clinically studied ingredients have proven efficacy.

"At Curology, we believe the scalp is an extension of our skin, and that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. As experts in skin, our own licensed dermatology providers are specially trained to treat hair loss," said Heather Wallace, CEO of Curology. "We wanted to find a solution that works by leveraging our core strengths of compounding multiple ingredients, using dermatology providers to diagnose via telehealth, and prescribing a personalized formula designed to target our patients' specific goals."

Hair loss affects a large portion of the population. A June 2023 survey fielded by Curology's Consumer Insights team found that 63% of males notice hair loss by age 30. Hair FormulaRx is designed to treat Androgenetic Alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair loss. It's a leave-on topical hair solution that addresses multiple root causes of hair thinning for visibly thicker, stronger hair. Formulas will contain three active ingredients, which may include finasteride and spironolactone, which have been shown to help prevent hair loss, and minoxidil, which has been shown to improve hair growth within three to 12 months of use.**

In addition to bringing this new product to market, Curology is running a 360 integrated campaign called "Follicle Fitness" focused on educating consumers in a fun, engaging, and approachable way - rather than through the fear mongering that is common in the hair loss space. Follicle Fitness hones in on the science of hair loss through a 1980s workout lens. The goal is to destigmatize hair loss, emphasize the importance of adhering to a regular routine to see results (similar to a daily workout plan), and put Curology dermatologists and dermatology providers front and center. Curology worked with the creative agency Territorial to bring this campaign to life.

To try Hair FormulaRx, new patients can visit Curology and complete a questionnaire , upload photos of their scalp/hair, and share their unique hair concerns, goals, and medical history. From there, one of Curology's in-house licensed dermatology providers will review the information and may prescribe a formula personalized to their hair goals, with subscriptions starting at $89.90 every two months. Existing patients should connect with their current Curology licensed dermatology provider to see if Hair FormulaRx is right for them. Some ingredients in Hair FormulaRx should not be used by people who are pregnant, nursing, or trying to become pregnant. New and existing patients should consult their OB/GYN about their fertility journey and inform their medical provider of their pregnancy status.

About Curology

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology has grown its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare to more than 5 million patients and recently launched personalized prescription hair treatment. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin and/or hair goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, early signs of aging such as fine lines, or hair loss. For more information about Curology, visit and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @curology .

*Active ingredients have been studied separately;

minoxidil has been shown to improve hair growth within three to twelve months of use. Results may vary.

**Active ingredients have been studied separately. Results may vary.

SOURCE Curology