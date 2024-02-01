Say I DO In A Blink! Blink Fitness Hosts Weddings At Two Locations On Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The first three swolemates to register will receive a $1,000 Visa gift card

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over Vegas! Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, is betting on love this Valentine's Day by hosting free weddings at its Park Slope, Brooklyn and Huntington Park, Calif. gyms for up to seven lucky couples per location. Each wedding will be performed by an ordained officiant, and couples can expect a fun and unique experience for themselves and their guests, no planning required! The first three couples to register for a Blink wedding will also receive a $1,000 Visa gift card to jumpstart their Blinkily ever after.*

Continue Reading

To make it even easier to get married in a Blink, each couple will be provided with evites, a wedding photographer, flowers, food and drinks. Plus, Blink will provide the happy couple's first gift of a special Blink swag bag. The individual weddings will take place on Wednesday, February 14th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Interested couples can sign up here , and registrations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, while slots are available. This event is open to the public, no membership required.

"At Blink, we believe in being a fun and positive force in our communities and in the lives of our members," said Guy Harkless, President of Blink Fitness. "We see so many couples who share their love of fitness together, and we wanted to honor and celebrate them this Valentine's Day with the chance for a truly novel experience to kick off their wedded bliss. Given our mission to provide high quality, affordable and accessible gyms in many underserved neighborhoods, we are excited to both remove some of the high costs of a wedding and contribute to a special memory for these adventurous couples."

*Registration is open now and closes at 11:59 PM EST on Sunday, February 11, 2024. $1,000 to be given out in the form of a Visa gift card upon completion of the wedding ceremony. The first three individuals to register and get wed will be awarded the gift card. The gift card will be awarded to the individual that registered.

Connect with Blink:

Instagram: @BlinkFitness

Facebook: BlinkFitness

TikTok: @BlinkFitness

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 100 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, Byrdie, and Forbes Health.

Holly Thomas

[email protected]

917-543-5673

SOURCE BLINK FITNESS