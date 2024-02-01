Iran Playing Tough From A Position Of Weakness

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the world is waiting for the Biden administration to act in response to the strike on a US base in Jordan by an Iran-backed militia on January 28, which killed three American service personnel.

The US president, reportedly given several options, is weighing up deterrence of further attacks in the region against the risks of escalation.

As has so often been the case in the past, Iran has denied responsibility for the drone attack , on the Tower 22 outpost in northeast Jordan near the borders with Syria and Iraq. But the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – an umbrella group of Shia militias backed by Iran – has claimed responsibility for the attack .

Any involvement of Iran would be something of a gamble for the regime, which needs to look tough – particularly to its population ahead of elections on March 1 – but is in a weakened position.

The economy is in trouble, there have been mass popular protests against the authorities' treatment of women, and now the country has been involved in a string of foreign incidents involving Israel, the Islamic State jihadist group and Pakistan. If it sanctioned the killing of Americans, Iran may have only compounded its difficult situation.

A regional conflict: strikes against US military bases in the Middle East. Institute for the Study of War

Tehran under pressure





On Christmas Day, Israel hit an Iranian military compound in southern Damascus, killing Sayyed Reza Mousavi . Mousavi had been the right-hand man of General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force who was assassinated by the US in January 2020.

Nine days later, Islamic State detonated two bombs at Soleimani's grave in Kerman in south-central Iran on the fourth anniversary of his assassination. For the regime, Soleimani was the iconic commander who had defeated Islamic State in Iraq. But far from being vanquished, Islamic State was able to decimate his memorial, killing 91 people , with the regime apparently powerless to stop it.