Soleno Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming February Investor Conferences

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 2:30 PM Eastern Time

34th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:20 AM Eastern Time

Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will also be participating in a fireside chat, hosted by Dr. Leland Gershell.

A live audio webcast and replays of the presentations will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of PWS, recently completed its Phase 3 development program to support a planned NDA submission. For more information, please visit .

