Asia Broadband Prepares To Launch Its Second Gold-Backed NFT Collection On The Solana Blockchain And Accelerate Digital Asset Expansion

Key Points About The Golden Rascal NFT Collection:

- The NFT Development Team chose the Solana blockchain over Ethereum due to the speed, flexibility and efficiency Solana offers. Also, Solana's demand has been strong and has nearly quadrupled in price over the past 90 days.

- The new collection will also have 8,888 gold backed NFTs, just like the 2023 Golden Baboons' inaugural NFT collection, where each digital asset was backed by a 1⁄2 gram of gold and the legendary 1:1s will be backed by 1 troy ounce.

- The Golden Rascals Collection consists of lions, hyenas, crocodiles and bears that are the antagonists to the beloved Golden Baboons. The folklore behind the intellectual property, based in a golden paradise named Tequila Falls, tells a story of evil, sneaky, mischievous behavior of the Rascals who are obsessed with stealing the Baboon's precious gold and tequila while creating havoc in the land.

- Holders of Golden Baboons will be able to qualify for a whitelist, which will give them presale options and a discounted entry price along with the ability to claim a free Golden Rascals MINT PASS for every 2 Golden Baboons they hold in their digital wallet. A snapshot will be taken days before the collection launch, allowing participants to sort their holdings to optimize their Rascal claims. Step by step instructions and assistance will be available on both the website and in the discord.

- Besides the unique gold-backed utility of the project, both the Golden Baboons and Rascals community members essentially have access to an online social club. Weekly entertainment with specific nights for game nights such as Wednesday Poker, Thursday Bingo and Friday 8ball Pool where holders compete for prizes and have fun.

- The Rascals collection will offer more project perks with the SolSuite utility platform offering a trait swap market, earning reward points, clan wars and chances to win raffles or loot boxes.

- The enhanced website is now live at GoldenBaboons with valuable information on how to participate in the next collection and educate themselves on the Company's emerging digital assets and intellectual property.

- The project holds weekly community spaces on Twitter at 1pm EST on Fridays. Whitelist registrants will be able to purchase Golden Rascals in a presale and general public purchases shortly thereafter.

“We sold out our very well received first NFT collection the Golden Baboons last summer and we are now very excited to continue expanding our digital assets division with the launch of a second NFT collection. This is an amazing time to be releasing a new NFT collection with the strength of the cryptocurrency market and the amazing growth of the Solana blockchain. Our NFT team has been really focused on collaborating with management to refine the concept and designs for the new NFT collection that will also be a unique gold mine-to-NFT backed project like our Golden Baboons,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

