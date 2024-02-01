Glucose Analysis Tube Market To Worth US$ 821.5 Million By 2034 | With 5.8% CAGR: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Need to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels Among Diabetic and Non-Diabetic People Leads to Uptick in Demand for Blood Analysis Tube Market Rockville , Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glucose analysis tube market is estimated to reach US$ 469.3 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a normal clip with a 5.8% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$821.5 million by 2034.

The need for blood glucose monitoring is felt keenly by diabetic people. Thus, glucose analysis tube finds the most use in the care of diabetic people. However, the people using glucose analysis tubes are not limited to people with diabetes as modern health consciousness trends have ensured non-diabetic people are also monitoring glucose levels in their blood.

Key Segments of Glucose Analysis Tube Market Research Report

By Material By Product By End User By Region

PET/Plastic Glass

Sodium Fluoride

Pottasium Fluoride Fluoride Oxalate

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

The tubes also monitor other substances in the blood, like anti-alkali hemoglobin and lactate. Pet owners and veterinary clinics are also users of the tubes, as dog and cat pet adoption increases and the need to treat the diabetic among them is felt.

The use of plastic in the making of glucose analysis tubes is seen with aversion by the eco-conscious. The presence of alternatives, especially non-invasive ones like test strips, also harms the prospects of glucose analysis tubes. Thus, there are restraints on the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 821.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global glucose analysis tube market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.

The East Asia glucose analysis tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The glucose analysis tube industry is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% in China over the forecast period.

The glucose analysis tube industry in South Korea is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034. Based on the product, sodium fluoride leads the market, with an expected market share of 42.4% in 2024.



“With rising public and private investment, research centers and diagnostic laboratories are growing in quantity and capability. Blood monitoring science is also receiving a boost, and equipment like glucose analysis tubes is seeing high demand among diagnostic laboratories. Thus, the use of glucose analysis tubes for research purposes represents an opportunity for market players," says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

AB Medical Inc.

SARSTEDT AG & Co

InterVac Technology

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Poly Medicure Ltd.

FL Medical

CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd

APTACA spa

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Biosigma S.p.A.

The glucose analysis tube market in South Korea is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% is expected, leading to a projected industry value of US$ 10 million by 2034.

PET or plastic is the predominant material in glucose analysis tubes, with an anticipated market share of 84.8% in 2024. Glass is expected to make up the remaining 15.2%. In the glass analysis tube market, sodium fluoride is the most prevalent type of product, with an expected market share of 42.4% in 2024. The second-most common product type in the industry is fluoride oxalate, projected to hold a market share of 34.7% in 2024.

Sodium fluoride-containing glucose analysis tubes are leading the market, with an expected market share of 42.4% in 2024. The anticipated growth rate for sodium fluoride glucose analysis tubes is projected to be 6.7% over the forecast period.

Sodium fluoride is renowned for its accuracy in measuring precise glucose levels in blood samples, making the sodium fluoride variety widely used in research applications. The extended blood storage capability of sodium fluoride tubes adds to their appeal, particularly in research settings.





Product Innovation and Research and Development are the Primary Concerns of Leading Market Players

Product innovation is the name of the game for market players, especially with constantly evolving technology. Thus, market players invest heavily in Research and Development to innovate. Geographic expansion is also an objective for a portion of market players. Some prominent companies in the market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd, and AB Medical Inc.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:



In February 2021, the Vacuette FC Mix Tube was launched by Grenier Bio-One. In March 2018, Becton, Dickinson, and Company restructured their BD vacutainer tubes to make them more compliant with company quality standards.

