Pervasip Announces Restructuring And Spin-Out

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, WA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pervasip Corp. (OTCPK: PVSP) (“Pervasip” or the“Company”), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, is pleased to announce the restructuring of its cannabis operations to convert about $15,000,000 in debt into 15% of a newly formed subsidiary. The restructuring is a prelude to the Company's previously announced plan to spin that new subsidiary out into a standalone public entity on the OTCQB market.

The Company has completed its final audited financials, which have been instrumental in guiding this decision. A key aspect of this restructuring involves converting over 80% of the company's debt into equity in the new cannabis-focused entity. This move is designed to streamline operations and strengthen Pervasip's financial footing.

It's important to note that the impact of the subsidiary debt-equity conversion and the corresponding dilution at the subsidiary level will not impact the subsidiary common shares reserved for current Pervasip common shareholders in the subsidiary spin out. Thus, the subsidiary spin-out will still involve the 15,000,000 subsidiary common shares reserved for the Pervasip common shareholders as announced in 2023, 15,000,000 subsidiary common shares reserved for the newly restructured subsidiary debt, and the remaining 70,000,000 subsidiary common shares for holders of Pervasip's Series K Preferred Stock. In addition to this restructuring, Pervasip is embarking on a strategic transition away from non-productive assets, focusing exclusively on higher-margin branded product sales in all of its operating markets. This shift is expected to enhance profitability and efficiency, aligning with the Company's long-term growth objectives.

The goal through these changes is to position Pervasip in a way that allows the market to assess the Company's performance based on profitability. We aim to establish benchmarks for stock performance valuations using metrics such as EV/Sales and EV/EBIDTA. Furthermore, this restructuring is anticipated to significantly reduce the company's debt-to-equity ratios, thereby strengthening our balance sheet and overall financial health.

"We are excited about this new phase in Pervasip's journey. Restructuring our operations and focusing on high-margin, branded product sales will not only streamline our business but also enhance shareholder value," said German Burtscher, CEO/President of Pervasip. "The long-announced spin-out of our cannabis assets marks a pivotal step in our strategy to become a more focused, profitable company. We believe these changes will positively reflect in our stock performance and overall market valuation."

This strategic restructuring represents a new chapter for Pervasip, positioning it for sustainable growth and profitability. The company is committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates as we progress through this transformative phase.

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM's existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the ArtizenTM brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

