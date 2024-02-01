Integer To Showcase Recently Acquired Capabilities And New Technologies At MD&M West 2024

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leader in medical device outsource manufacturing, will join innovators and industry leaders around the world in exhibiting at MD&M West, Feb. 6-8, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Integer welcomes visitors to booth #1439 to learn more about the company's unwavering commitment to customers as their partner of choice in enhancing the lives of patients through access to Integer's innovative technology, superior quality and dependable manufacturing to accelerate speed to market and reduce development risk.

Integer's exhibit will spotlight the recent strategic acquisitions of InNeuroCo and Pulse Technologies, each of which have further enhanced Integer's capability spectrum in the medical device sector. The acquisition of InNeuroCo brings specific expertise in neurovascular solutions and advanced catheter technologies, while the combination with Pulse Technologies enhances capabilities in precision micro machining, backed by proprietary technologies and a focus on high-growth medical markets.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our capabilities through strategic growth to not only meet but exceed our customers' evolving needs,” said Payman Khales, President, Cardio and Vascular.“During MD&M West, we look forward to demonstrating our collaborative approach, commitment to innovation, and the strategic value we ultimately provide as our customers' end-to-end partner in medical device innovation.”

Integer will also showcase a range of key product areas throughout the event, including:



Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation: Miniaturized technology for finished IPGs as well as Gen 3 Li Ion and Gen 2 CFx batteries. Cardio and Vascular Solutions: A full range of electrophysiology, structural heart, and neurovascular product solutions including high-performing guidewires, steerable introducers and sheaths, therapy delivery systems, and implant technologies.

In addition to Integer's exhibit at booth #1439, MD&M West 2024 attendees can also visit Pulse Technologies at booth #2844 to learn more about complex micro machining for critical medical device components.

Learn more about Integer at .

About Integer ®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical ® , Lake Region Medical ® and Electrochem ® . Additional information is available at .

