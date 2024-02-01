Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market Size To Worth USD 191.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market Size was valued at USD 119.10 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Polymeric Adsorbents Market Size is expected to reach USD 191.4 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: The DOW Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Thermax Limite, Chemra GmbH, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., Amicogen Biopharm Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co. Ltd., Shanghai Bairy Technology Co. Ltd. and Other Key Vendors.

The Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market Size to Grow from USD 119.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 191.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period.





Polymeric adsorbents are used in a variety of industries, including water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, food and drinks, and mining. To remove contaminants such as heavy metals, organic pollutants, and colourants, polymeric adsorbents are employed in water treatment. They have advantages such as high adsorption capacity, selectivity, and ease of regeneration. To purify and separate biomolecules such as proteins and enzymes, pharmaceutical companies use polymeric adsorbents. These compounds are utilised in chromatographic techniques in pharmaceutical manufacture. To remove colourants, taste compounds, and contaminants, polymeric adsorbents are employed in the food and beverage sectors. They help to improve the quality and safety of food.

Polymeric Adsorbents Market Value Chain Analysis

The procurement of raw materials required for the production of polymeric adsorbents starts the value chain. Raw materials such as polymers, resins, and other chemical components are significant. Throughout the manufacturing process, polymeric adsorbents are synthesised and refined. Polymeric materials having specific adsorption properties are produced through polymerization, chemical modifications, and formulation processes. Quality control measures are crucial for ensuring that polymeric adsorbents fulfil specifications and performance standards. Adsorption capacity, selectivity, stability, and other critical characteristics are thoroughly investigated.

Polymeric Adsorbents Market Opportunity Analysis

The pharmaceutical industry's continued expansion, particularly in biopharmaceuticals, gives an opportunity for polymeric adsorbents. These components are required for the chromatographic purification of proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and other therapeutic substances. Polymeric adsorbents offer potential in bioprocessing and biomanufacturing applications with the growing biotechnology sector. Purification of biomolecules using chromatography technologies is essential in the production of biopharmaceuticals. The growing food and beverage industry, paired with increased quality standards, creates opportunities for polymeric adsorbents. Colourants, taste compounds, and contaminants can be removed with these materials, resulting in higher-quality food.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market Size By Product (Aromatic (Cross-linked Polystyrenic Matrix), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix), Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer), Others (Phenol formaldehyde-based resins), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, and Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Product

The Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix) segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Because of their excellent adsorption capacities and selectivity for specific target molecules, modified aromatic matrices, such as brominated aromatic matrices, are commonly utilised. These modifications can be tailored to improve adsorption performance in specific applications. Aromatic matrices are commonly chemically functionalized to introduce specific groups that improve adsorption capacities. Bromination is one example of a functionalization that can change the polarity and reactivity of the matrix, changing its adsorption properties.

Insights by End Use

The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccinations, and therapeutic proteins are manufactured using purification processes. Polymeric adsorbents, particularly those used in chromatography, are critical in the selective capture and purification of these complex biomolecules. Polymeric adsorbents are commonly employed in biopharmaceutical downstream processing chromatography procedures. Ion exchange chromatography, affinity chromatography, and other chromatographic methods use the exceptional selectivity and efficiency of polymeric adsorbents for purification. The efficiency of downstream processing is crucial in pharmaceutical manufacture.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Polymeric Adsorbents Market from 2023 to 2033. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in North America make extensive use of polymeric adsorbents. To purify biopharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies, and other therapeutic proteins, polymeric adsorbents are utilised in chromatography operations. Polymeric adsorbents are used to remove contaminants from water sources in the water treatment industry in North America. These types of adsorbents are used in municipal water treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and point-of-use water purification systems.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Among the industries driving the market are pharmaceuticals, water treatment, food & beverage, and environmental applications. Polymeric adsorbents are widely employed in Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. These adsorbents are used in the chromatography-based purification of biopharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies, and other therapeutic proteins. Polymeric adsorbents are used to remove colourants, taste chemicals, and contaminants in the food and beverage industry in Asia-Pacific. These adsorbents contribute to the improved quality and safety of food and drinks.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market Includes The DOW Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Thermax Limite, Chemra GmbH, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., Amicogen Biopharm Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co. Ltd., Shanghai Bairy Technology Co. Ltd., and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2020, DuPont bought Memcor, Desalitech, inge GmbH, and OxyMem Limited, thereby broadening its leading portfolio of separation technologies, which includes reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins, and water purification.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Polymeric Adsorbents Market, Product Analysis



Aromatic (Cross-linked Polystyrenic Matrix)

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix)

Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer) Others (Phenol formaldehyde-based resins)

Polymeric Adsorbents Market, End-Use Analysis



Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages Industrial

Polymeric Adsorbents Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

