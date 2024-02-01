Immuneering Announces Participation In February Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will participate in two February investor conferences to discuss the company's pipeline, platform and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Harold“E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.



Immuneering will participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference (February 7 – 8, 2024)

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 7 from 1:00 to 1:25 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer 34 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (February 13 – 14, 2024)

Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Virtual Presentation: Tuesday, February 13 from 3:20 to 3:50 p.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering's website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor and will be evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company's development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit .

