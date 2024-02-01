Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Call For February 22, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30am Eastern Time.
To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.
To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit .
