Rogers Sugar Announces Ratification Of Agreement With Union Representing Striking Workers At Vancouver Sugar Refinery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the“Company” or“Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) today announced that unionized workers at its Vancouver refinery have ratified a five-year labour agreement, bringing to an end a strike that began on September 28, 2023.



The Vancouver refinery employs approximately 140 unionized workers.

“We believe this agreement meets the needs of the employees and the organization, and it enables us to serve our customers, increase output and meet growing demand for our product,” said Mike Walton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Sugar.“We are pleased that the workers at our Vancouver refinery have ratified this agreement, and we look forward to returning to full production in Vancouver to support our customers in Western Canada.”

The Vancouver refinery is operated by Lantic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rogers Sugar.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operate a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the“Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the“Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and sold under various brand names.

