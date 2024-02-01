Dubai Health Authority Receives Australian Delegation At Arab Health 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) . Two sides discuss opportunities for collaboration with major Australian healthcare companies and institutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 1, 2024:. His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), met with a high-level Australian delegation on the sidelines of the Arab Health Congress. The delegation was led by Bryony Hillis, Consul General of Australia and Mounir Sankary Deputy Consul General of Australia in the UAE. The delegation included directors and leaders of major Australian healthcare companies participating in the exhibition.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways and opportunities for mutual cooperation in various fields related to medical education and research,

digital health and deployment of innovative digital technologies in the healthcare sector.

Al Ketbi emphasised DHA's keen interest to foster cooperation and strategic partnerships with various local, regional, and international healthcare institutions and companies to achieve excellence and healthcare sustainability.

He highlighted the DHA's commitment to continuous development of its healthcare model and investment in advanced medical technology and smart solutions, to realize Dubai's vision of being a global leader in the highest quality of medical services.

Al Ketbi also discussed the investment opportunities available in Dubai's healthcare sector, the encouraging investment environment, and supportive regulations provided by Dubai for global healthcare companies and institutions.



He emphasized the efforts of the DHA in Dubai to create a flexible, attractive, and supportive environment for healthcare investment. Al Ketbi highlighted the remarkable development taking place in Dubai's healthcare system. He emphasized that this development is based on innovation, the use of artificial intelligence, and modern technologies that have enhanced its readiness for the future and the ability to face health challenges.

The Australian delegation discussed the potential and capabilities of the healthcare system in Australia, the readiness of Australian companies to open wide avenues of collaboration with the healthcare sector in Dubai, across the governmental and private. This collaboration aligns with the priority requirements and supports Dubai's economic agenda for 2033.



The Australian Consul General in Dubai and the accompanying delegation praised the remarkable progress achieved by Dubai in various fields, including the healthcare sector, which has witnessed remarkable transformations in its infrastructure, digital transformations, and the deployment of modern technologies led by a distinguished group of medical experts and professionals.



At the end of the meeting, the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority welcomed the representatives of the Australian companies, commending their active participation and presence at this global exhibition. He praised their role in presenting innovative models and solutions for the healthcare sector. The meeting was attended by Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Director of

the Public Health Protection Department, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector, Ms. Fatima Abbas, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Development Sector, Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, and Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Support Services Sector.



