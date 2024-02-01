Imagex Relocates Headquarters To New Office Location In Reston, Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RESTON, VIRGINIA, U.S.A., February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ImageX , a leading woman and minority-owned small business specializing in secure information management solutions is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new office location in Reston, Virginia. The move underscores imageX's commitment to its clients, the local community, and the burgeoning technology sector in Reston.The new office address is:12359 Sunrise Valley Dr. Suite 130Reston, VA 20191Having previously been situated at 1985 Isaac Newton Square W in Reston, the relocation to the new office space represents a strategic decision to accommodate the company's growth and enhance its operational efficiency. The new location offers a modern and dynamic environment that aligns with imageX's commitment to excellence in serving its clients.ImageX has been serving federal government agencies, the healthcare industry, and businesses with secure information management solutions for over 30 years. Specializing in document management software, secure document scanning, scanning hardware, and hardware maintenance, imageX remains dedicated to meeting the evolving information management needs of its clients."We are thrilled about our new office location in Reston," said Carol Steinmann, Owner and CEO of imageX. "This move represents an exciting chapter in our company's journey. We are committed to continuing to deliver exceptional services and innovative solutions to our clients, while also investing in new technology and infrastructure to further enhance our capabilities."As part of the relocation, imageX is making a significant investment of over half a million dollars in new technology and infrastructure for the new office location. This investment underscores imageX's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and providing its clients with cutting-edge solutions.The new office space will not only support imageX's current operations but also facilitate future growth and expansion as the company continues to serve its clients with excellence.For more information about imageX and its range of secure information management solutions, visit imagexinc .About imageX:ImageX is a woman and minority-owned small business based in Reston, Virginia, specializing in providing secure information management solutions to the federal government, the healthcare industry, and businesses. With over 30 years of expertise, imageX offers document management software, secure document scanning, scanning hardware, and hardware maintenance, consistently delivering exceptional services aligned with industry best practices.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

