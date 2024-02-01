Rhythm Communications Forecasts 2024 Impacts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing and public relations firm enters the new year with the pulse of success

- Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward ParrishATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rhythm Communications , a leading integrated marketing and PR firm, is proud to announce annual success with further growth expected in 2024.“We are so proud to report more than 15 multi-year account renewals and 20 percent additional growth in year-over-year revenue with an increase of 10 new accounts signed in the second half of 2023,” said Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward Parrish.“We are feeling quite confident that 2024 will be another great year for Rhythm Communications, and we are excited to serve our new and existing clientele.”In addition to traditional public relations and marketing, the firm has aided in the promotion and execution of more than 20 major events and campaigns for its client roster in the last six months including, but not limited to:- Aug. 4 - Aug. 6: 7th Annual Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Delta, Pa.- Aug. 17 - Aug. 20: Macon Film Festival in Macon, Ga.- Aug. 19: Sports Turf Company's sponsorship of the Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta- Aug. 25: AARP and Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce's 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Lunch and Learn sponsored by Trulieve in Atlanta- Sept. 7: Rapha Clinic's 9th Annual Sound of Medicine concert fundraiser in Carrollton, Ga.- Sept. 13: Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Second Location Grand Opening in Atlanta- Oct. 12: Caring For Others 25th Anniversary Event in Atlanta- Oct. 25 to Nov. 16: Associated General Contractors of Georgia Skills Challenges eight events located throughout Georgia- Nov. 8: Caring For Others Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution in Atlanta- Nov. 9: Strong House Foundation Golf Tournament in Carrollton, Ga.- Nov. 16: Kerry & Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS Press Conference with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery, Ala.- Dec. 14: Caring For Others No Bare Soles Distribution in AtlantaThe agency is also thrilled to add four new 'agency of record' contracts to its roster for 2024, in addition to other new clients signed.Rhythm is recognized for the diversity of the solutions provided by employing and/or deploying experts in Strategic Planning, Public Relations, Crisis Management, Digital Marketing, Marketing Collateral, Advertising, and Event Management. Rhythm's diverse leadership mix and corporate and celebrity connections ensure solutions for sales and marketing with a unique blend of expertise and clients.For more information about Rhythm Communications, the company's objectives, services, clients or news please visit rhythmcommunications or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

