TD2 Expands Preclinical And Clinical Services By Acquiring Flow Contract Site Laboratory (FCSL)

Strengthening its Translational Oncology Ecosystem

- Lynette Brown, President of FCSLSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Translational Drug Development (TD2), a leading provider of comprehensive preclinical drug development, translational and clinical trial services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Flow Contract Site Laboratory (FCSL) located in Bothell, Washington. This strategic move strengthens TD2's oncology ecosystem, enhancing its capabilities in flow cytometry and cell-based assays.The acquisition of FCSL reaffirms TD2's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and expediting the development of cancer therapeutics. Flow cytometry is an important tool in drug discovery and development, enabling precise cellular analysis and characterization. With this acquisition, TD2 expands its capabilities and strengthens its leadership in immuno-oncology ."We are thrilled to welcome the talented team and cutting-edge technology of FCSL to the TD2 family," said Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2. "This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to improve drug development and offer extensive scientific expertise to our clients."The FCSL team are well-respected as scientific leaders in flow cytometry and the site is equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation, including higher-dimensional spectral flow cytometers. The site is synergistic with TD2's current preclinical services and enhances its capacity while expanding clinical capabilities, offering clients access to advanced technologies and expertise in flow cytometry and cell-based assays.“Our team is very pleased to solidify our previous long-term working relationship with FCSL by completing this acquisition. For over 8 years, TD2 and FCSL have worked collaboratively to bring solutions to our clients, and we look forward to our combined efforts towards accelerating oncology therapeutics development,” said Paul Gonzales, Vice President Nonclinical Operations."We are excited to join forces with TD2, as this partnership marks an exciting chapter in the growth and expansion of our flow cytometry services,” said Lynette Brown, President of FCSL“By integrating with TD2, we will not only enhance our capabilities but also offer our clients access to a broader range of services. Together, we look forward to delivering even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to advance drug discovery and development."TD2 continues to be a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, offering a wide range of services, including preclinical and clinical trial management, translational research, and regulatory strategy and support. With the addition of the FCSL, TD2 enhances its ability to streamline drug development processes and accelerate the path to market for innovative therapies.About TD2TD2 is a leader in precision oncology, providing innovative services for improved drug development. Using a dedicated, expert team with broad experience and understanding of the oncology ecosystem, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support the accelerated development of novel therapeutics. Rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development services, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, enables customized clinical trial design and execution. The broad suite of capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new agent, and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process with the ultimate goal of accelerating patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit .About FCSLFCSL provides flow cytometry testing services in support of clinical trials studying a wide range of disease conditions from cancer to autoimmune disorders, preclinical studies and toxicology assessments, research and development, and the evaluation of new products. FCSL's expert team is proficient in processing a multitude of specimen types including whole blood, bone marrow, tissue, and PBMCs that are shipped from the sites of sample collection. Analytical proficiency at FCSL includes immunophenotyping assays ranging from just a few colors up to high parameter evaluations of 20+ colors, receptor occupancy, intracellular cytokine, and phospho-protein detection, and cellular functional assays. FCSL is dedicated to leveraging flow cytometry expertise to further drug development through the utilization of existing assays or the development of new flow cytometry applications to meet client and regulatory needs.

