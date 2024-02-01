Business Reporter: Adopting More Efficient, Cost-Effective And Competitive Contract Management Processes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Streamlining the creation, review and analysis of contracts with the help of GenAI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder, ContractPodAi talks about how new generative AI-based solutions can be applied to contract lifecycle management(CLM). As legal professionals often struggle with staff shortages and heavy workloads, Gen AI offers great opportunities to accelerate and simplify contract management processes. GenAI-enabled contract management solutions can not only offer templates and recommendations, but they can also adapt to new compliance rules and industry-specific requirements as they evolve based on real-time data. New CLM solutions that leverage GenAI are also great tools that can accelerate decision-making processes for legal professionals.As Chat GPT has been around for only a little more than a year, there is still hesitation about the use of GenAI-empowered tools in highly regulated areas such as the legal field. However, businesses who can deploy reliable GenAI models in their CLM processes can get so much ahead of their competitors who refrain from it that the pressure is on all players of the space to find ways in which they can implement GenAi-enabled solutions responsibly. The use of GenAI can also inject more consistency throughout agreements, as well as negotiation processes.ContractPodAi Cloud, ContractPodAi's pioneering platform, sets a new standard for legal tech user experience with easy-to-use templates and guided workflows. The robust and intuitive system is deployed for legal and non-legal users for end-to-end legal document management.To learn more about what efficiencies can be achieved with GenAi-enabled CLM, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ContractPodAiRecognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021, 2022, and 2023, ContractPodAi is on a mission to transform the way the world makes agreements. Lawyer-led and AI-powered, our 'One Legal Platform' was developed by attorneys as a solution for legal teams. Now, more than ever, it's clear legal teams aren't the only ones struggling with insurmountable workloads and complex contracts. That's why it's spent over a decade evolving its AI and CLM to offer an all-in-one platform where teams take charge of their contract management process and its new generative AI-powered Leah Legal Copilot to provide super-powered support for Legal Teams.ContractPodAi amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including Microsoft, OpenAi, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

