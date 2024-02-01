Fasoo Continues Strong Market Momentum In 2024 With Product Launches And Global Strategic Partnership Expansions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, is pleased to announce its continued growth since 2023 within the market that has extended at a global level with strategic partnerships, new product launches, and enhancements while focusing on manufacturing, legal, and financial industries in the US to attract customers.

“We experienced significant market growth in 2023, and we will continue to build on this momentum by growing in North America and EMEA using partnerships established last year and by launching new products such as AI-Ready Data solutions that enable customers to use AI and increase efficiency,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO & COO at Fasoo.“We plan to expand 'AI-Powered applications' that introduce AI into Fasoo's products and launch FILM (Fasoo Integrated Log Manager) our enhanced document tracking and integrated log management solution that allows customers to trace data lineage regardless of document location, so stay tuned,” he added.

Last year, Fasoo dominated the data security industry by launching three different products:

1. Fasoo AI-R Privacy (Fasoo AI Radar Privacy) – uses a natural language processing model that learns to understand the context of data in documents and images, and detects and masks sensitive personal information to prevent security incidents.

2. Fasoo EDRM for Source Code Security – it automatically encrypts all source code, grants different access privileges to individuals or groups, and provides detailed usage information for encrypted source code, allowing it to track and identify any unauthorized access or usage.

3. FC-BR (Fasoo Content Backup and Recovery ) – provides real-time backup of individual documents as soon as a user saves them.



Additionally, as a part of Fasoo's US and global expansion initiative, Fasoo announced partnerships with the following companies:

iManage – provider of the leading knowledge work platform in the Legal industry. Fasoo partnered with iManage to enhance the security of documents as users download them from iManage and share them with internal and external users.

Egnyte – a secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. The integration between Fasoo and Egnyte extends Egnyte's market-leading data governance capabilities and protects sensitive and/or regulated data with the strong encryption provided by Fasoo's Zero Trust Data Security Platform (ZTDSP)

CyberKnight Technologies - a cybersecurity-focused value-added-distributor (VAD) headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with an on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. This partnership supports the Middle East's enterprise and government organizations to better protect sensitive data while minimizing AI risks and cyber threats.

As data breaches and cyber threats escalate in frequency and severity, and there is a need for uncompromising security, Fasoo will continue to focus on providing the right solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit

