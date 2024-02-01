Collaborative Practice Kansas City Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

Collaborative Practice Kansas City will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 4-8 for anyone interested in a better way to untie the knot.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Practice Kansas City will participate in Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024. From March 4 through 8, members of Collaborative Practice Kansas City will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute divorce to anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and the options available for how to divorce.“We are pleased to be able to offer this to the Kansas City community,” said Elizabeth Hill, President of Collaborative Practice Kansas City.“One of the priorities of Collaborative Practice Kansas City is to help educate the public about divorce and that a divorcing couple has better options for how they divorce than going to court.”Professionals in Collaborative Practice Kansas City will offer consultations to residents of the Kansas City area. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce or book a consultation, visit . Anyone outside of the Kansas City area can also visit the website to find a participating Collaborative professional or group near them.Collaborative Practice Kansas City is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling divorces. Collaborative Practice Kansas City is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.Visit for more information about Collaborative Practice Kansas City's mission.

