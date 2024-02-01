Pazazz® Apple And America's Test Kitchen's Chef Elle Simone Scott Partner During National Cancer Prevention Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands ELGIN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This February during National Cancer Prevention Month, Honeybear Brands® Pazazz® apple and Chef Elle Simone Scott of America's Test Kitchen are encouraging Americans to check out the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) online tool, cancer health check which gives instant feedback about how well they match up with AICR's evidence-based recommendations to lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. This is the third year in a row Honeybear Brands and AICR have partnered to share healthy eating and cancer protection tips, reaching more than 20 million Americans to-date with this annual social media , public relations, and paid media campaign.Along with apples' anti-cancer properties, Chef Elle is spreading the word about the fruit's ability to also boost mood. Follow along with Chef Elle's TikTok and Instagram videos to learn why apples are so vital to our mental and physical health and to create a healthy, tasty, and flexible-for-all recipe featuring Pazazz apples. In addition to being a celebrity chef and America's Test Kitchen food stylist, Chef Elle is also a cancer survivor and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance board member.“Loaded with fiber and antioxidants, apples are not only beneficial for the body and mind, but they are also an easy addition to your daily diet. Whether you eat them whole, chopped diced, or cooked, apples are simple to incorporate and amp up any snack, meal or dessert,” said Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands Brand Manager.An Apple a Day Positively Boosts Body and MoodApples provide dietary fiber along with many polyphenol compounds that boost cancer-fighting defenses in the body. A diet rich in fiber helps lower the risk of some cancers while having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. If that was not enough reason to reach for an apple, those same antioxidants fuel neurotransmitters in the brain that trigger the release of dopamine that boosts mood.Pazazz apples are available year around with orchards in Washington state, the Midwest, New York, Nova Scotia and Chile. A cross between the all-American favorite Honeycrisp and a mystery pollinator, this apple has that unmistakable wow-factor... both perfectly sweet and tangy with an explosive, loud crunch. It's described as the jolly-rancher of apples.Find Pazazz apples at your local grocer. Visit / to learn more.About Honeybear BrandsHoneybear is a leading grower, packer and shipper of premium apples, pears and cherries year-round. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a vertically integrated, dual hemisphere operation that prides itself on customer service and industry leading sustainability practices. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit and follow us on Facebook.Honeybear® and Pazazz® are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.

