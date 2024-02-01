Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care Bandera And Westover: First Urgent Care Centers In Texas To Earn Autism Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care Bandera and Westover have become the first urgent care centers in Texas to achieve the Certified Autism CenterTM designation.

- Dr. Alicia Tezel, MD, FAAP, FCUCM, chief medical officer of Little Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bandera and Westover locations of Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care proudly announce their recognition as the first urgent care provider in Texas to achieve the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation. This designation is awarded by The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that complete training and certification to better understand and serve autistic individuals. Staff at both locations have completed training to better identify, communicate, and treat patients who may be autistic and need adjustments to their clinical experience or treatment.

The CDC reports that 1 in 36 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, and a growing number of individuals also have sensory sensitivities or receive an autism diagnosis later in life. Many healthcare providers who work in settings such as urgent care and emergency rooms may not have specific autism training to help supplement their medical training and knowledge, which can lead to delays in care, miscommunication, or even misdiagnosis. Little Spurs' autism certification addresses this need, ensuring a better understanding of care for autistic patients.

Dr. Alicia Tezel, MD, FAAP, FCUCM, chief medical officer of Little Spurs, emphasizes the importance of this certification:“I strongly believe in the significance of becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM for our pediatric urgent cares. This certification ensures our healthcare facility is equipped to provide a supportive and understanding environment for children with ASD. By implementing specific training programs for our staff, creating sensory-friendly spaces, and enhancing communication strategies, we aim to improve the overall urgent care experience for our patients. This certification reflects our commitment to inclusivity and compassionate care, addressing the unique needs of every patient who walks through our doors.”

Little Spurs has diligently worked to create a friendly environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive children. From visual schedules posted throughout the clinic to sensory toys readily available, dim lights, and fully trained pediatric specialists, the teams are ready to offer an accessible healthcare experience.

"The training and certification we provide helps ensure that Little Spurs' staff is not only clinically skilled, but also adept in providing customized care to autistic children,” said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.“This achievement is crucial in enhancing the urgent care experience for these patients and their families, positioning Little Spurs as a leader in pediatric healthcare."

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, offering evidence-based programs developed in conjunction with its board of clinical and subject matter experts and autistic individuals to provide professionals with a better understanding of autism and other cognitive differences. Additionally, IBCCES provides CertifiedAutismCenter , a free online resource for families seeking certified professionals and facilities.

###

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Us Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care

Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care opened in San Antonio in 2006 and serves children 0-21 years old for all minor emergencies and illnesses. With 11 locations throughout Bexar County, Little Spurs offers compassionate pediatric care seven days a week, with extended hours. In 2021, Little Spurs opened their first ABA therapy center, Little Spurs Autism Centers, which has now expanded to two locations. Little Spurs is committed to serving all children with high quality healthcare and best practices.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram