Paper Making Machine Market Fastest-Growing Regions Analysis To Reach $32.3 Bn By 2031

Paper Making Machine Market Expected to Reach $32.3 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in consumption of paper and paperboard and surge in demand for drive technology have boosted the growth of the global paper making machines market. Moreover, increase in environment benefits and economic advantages by pulp and paper manufacturers supplemented the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for paper making machine market by using different types of materials such as cloth and cotton to reduce deforestation and increased demand for paper napkins at homes, restaurants, and other commercial and residential places would open new opportunities in the future.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Paper Making Machine Market," The paper making machine market size was valued at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Dynamics of the Market:

Paper making is a set of machines that is used to manufacture various kinds of papers such as toilet paper, tissue paper, A4 paper, napkin paper and others. The machine primarily consists of four components: the net, the squeezing, the heating, and the drying. Fourdrinier wire and cylinder mold are the two different sorts of net parts. Press roll and papermaker's felt are used in the squeezing process and one or more dryers are included in the drying portion.

Major factors such as rise in demand for paper in the packaging industry is anticipated to surge the growth of the paper making machine market opportunities during the forecast period.

In addition, rise in awareness about the hygiene and use of paper fuels the demand of paper napkins and increase in demand for paper napkins at homes, restaurants and other commercial and residential spaces, is expected to boost the demand of paper making machine market.

Moreover, rise in demand for paper making machine by using different types of material such as cloth and cotton, for reducing deforestation is expected to accelerate the growth of the paper making machines market.

Segmentation Based On:

The paper making machine market is segmented on the basis of headboxes type, machine type, operation and region.

On the basis of headboxes type, the market is segmented into multilayer and air padded. In 2021, the multilayer segment accounted for the largest share of 81% of the overall paper making machine market share.

Based on machine type, the market is segmented into specialty paper making machine, graphic paper making machine, packaging paper machine, tissue paper making machine and others. The specialty paper making machine segment held the largest market share of 31% in 2021.

On the basis of operation, the market is categorized into semi-automatic and fully automatic. The fully automatic segment held the largest market share of 77% of the paper making machine market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe region was a highest revenue contributor in 2021.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the paper making machine market report include Voith, Bellmer, Cellwood, Andritz, Toscotec, A. Cellie, OverMade Srl, Ihi corporation, Valmet, Kawanzoe Zoki Co., ltd., Nsk Ltd, Parason, Cnbm, Allimand, Kadant Inc., Recard SPA, Georgia-Pacific Corporation.

