Florida federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Disney against DeSantis

(MENAFN) A federal judge in Florida has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Disney against Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials regarding the state legislature's decision to modify the governing structure of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.



Disney had initiated the lawsuit in April, contending that the alteration to the district, for which Disney was the primary landowner, was enacted in response to criticism of the Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.



The Florida Legislature's action involved dissolving the previous governing board of the district and establishing a Central Florida Tourism Oversight District appointed by DeSantis in its place. According to the lawsuit, the newly established board nullified a pre-existing contract before the formation of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.



Tensions between DeSantis and Disney escalated following Disney's public condemnation of a controversial Florida law supported by DeSantis, which restricts discussions related to sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade curricula.



Disney, citing concerns of discrimination, had expressed that it "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law."

