Walmart intends to construct or transform over 150 stores in next 5 years

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Walmart announced its intentions to construct or transform over 150 stores within the next five years, alongside renovating existing locations. This strategic plan marks a significant shift for the retailer.



In 2016, Walmart had announced a slowdown in new store openings, redirecting its focus towards bolstering online initiatives, technology advancements, and store renovations to enhance competitiveness against Amazon. According to a company spokeswoman, Walmart had not opened a new store since November 2021.



With approximately 4,700 U.S. locations, including about 600 Sam's Club sites, Walmart's decision reflects a broader trend among retailers to utilize physical stores for fulfilling online orders and as pickup locations for online purchases.



John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart's U.S. division, outlined in a memo shared with a US-based news agency that the initial phase of this initiative includes the opening of two new Neighborhood Markets, scheduled to debut later this spring in Atlanta and Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.



Additionally, Walmart is finalizing plans for the construction of 12 new store projects slated to commence this year, along with the conversion of one of its smaller locations into a Walmart Supercenter. Supercenters, spanning about 180,000 square feet, offer a wide array of products ranging from groceries to apparel to electronics.



“These efforts represent millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies and tax revenue, which benefit their respective communities,” Furner stated. “And they’ll help us reach and serve even more customers.”

