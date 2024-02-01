Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against British spy over defamatory claims

(MENAFN) In London on Thursday, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former U.S. President Donald Trump against a former British spy. The lawsuit alleged that the spy had made "shocking and scandalous claims" that were false and had damaged Trump's reputation.



Judge Karen Steyn ruled that the case filed by Trump against Orbis Business Intelligence should be dismissed. She stated, "There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial."



The ruling arrives amidst legal challenges for Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, spanning both sides of the Atlantic.



Orbis Business Intelligence, established by Christopher Steele, gained notoriety for crafting a dossier in 2016. The dossier, filled with rumors and unverified allegations, triggered significant controversy shortly before Trump's inauguration.



Trump vehemently dismissed the dossier as "fake news" and denounced it as part of a political witch hunt. In response, he pursued damages from Orbis, alleging breaches of British data protection laws.



Christopher Steele, formerly in charge of the Russia desk for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, received payment from Democrats to compile research. This research included salacious allegations that Russians might leverage to potentially blackmail Trump.



During a hearing in London in October, Trump's legal representative stated that the former president initiated his lawsuit based on two memos within the dossier. These memos claimed Trump participated in "sex parties" in St. Petersburg and associated with sex workers in Moscow.

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107797414