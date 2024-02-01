Mirage Dynamics Maximizes Video Publishers' Revenue With AI

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Holon, Centre Feb 1, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Mirage Dynamics introduces a groundbreaking AI-powered in-video advertising solution. This comprehensive SaaS platform empowers content creators, influencers, bloggers, gamers, and social talent agencies to maximize revenue streams seamlessly while preserving user experiences.

The video media streaming landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with viewers increasingly consuming content across various platforms, including premium movies, TV shows, indie content, user-generated content (UGC) on social networks, influencers, and game streaming services.

In this dynamic environment, media revenues from over-the-top (OTT) services are projected to soar, reaching an estimated USD 210 billion by 2026 . Moreover, the industry anticipates an impressive 4.22 billion users by 2027. Yet, amidst this growth, the video streaming industry faces significant monetization challenges.

Mirage Dynamics , a visionary leader in the field, recognizes the urgent need for additional revenue streams in the video media industry while preserving a seamless user experience. To meet this challenge head-on, Mirage Dynamics introduces its groundbreaking AI-powered in-video advertising solution.

Mirage offers a comprehensive SaaS solution that is uniquely tailored for influencers, bloggers, gamers, and even social talent agencies. It serves as an all-encompassing platform, empowering content creators to maximize their revenue streams. At its core, Mirage's innovative technology seamlessly incorporates advertising opportunities, enabling content creators to unlock new avenues for income generation. This robust solution is not only versatile but also extends its benefits to social talent agencies, ensuring its wide-ranging and adaptable application across the media landscape.

While the company has achieved significant success in the Israeli market, Mirage Dynamics is equally committed to becoming a key player in the global media streaming market. With an active presence in the global social media landscape, Mirage Dynamics has already made notable strides in expanding its reach beyond Israel's borders. The company's global ambitions include further strengthening its international influence and establishing a significant presence in the worldwide media streaming industry.

"The video streaming industry is evolving rapidly, and Mirage Dynamics is leading the charge in innovation," said Dov Brand, CEO of Mirage Dynamics. "Our AI-Powered In-Video Advertisement solution not only effectively addresses publishers' monetization challenges but also ensures viewers enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted experience."

Brand continued, "The Israeli media streaming market has undergone significant transformations, with the rise of over-the-top (OTT) services. Yet, even today's top production and media companies still struggle with making money from their video content. Mirage Dynamics is committed to making a substantial impact on the local Israeli market by introducing groundbreaking solutions to overcome these challenges. Israel's major media publishers, many part of larger global conglomerates, serve as innovation hubs for our pioneering implementations."

Mirage Dynamics which has secured a pre-seed funding round, proudly garners support from prominent investors including Labs/02, Reliance, OurCrowd, Takwin and the Israel Innovation Authority, reflecting Mirage Dynamics' potential to revolutionize the video treaming industry and drive innovation in the Israeli market.

Moreover, Mirage Dynamics stands out by promoting equal opportunities for all Israeli citizens, irrespective of their background, thereby fostering inclusivity and innovation in the Israeli high-tech community.

The Mirage Dynamics team features an array of highly qualified professionals, each bringing a wealth of expertise in their specialized fields. CEO Dov Brand, with a strong background in SaaS content streaming services, brings valuable insights from his experience at leading firms like Vidmind and Pixellot.

The team is further strengthened by Prof. Jihad EL-Sana, the CSO, renowned for his extensive work in various technological domains at Ben Gurion University; Dr. Ahmad Droby, the CTO, who is adept in AI and computer vision, bolstered by his Ph.D. in Computer Science; and Tal Lempert, a former R&D group manager at WSC and Mirage VP R&D, known for his significant contributions in the field. Together, they form a formidable force driving innovation at Mirage Dynamics.

About Mirage Dynamics:

Mirage Dynamics is a pioneering leader in the video streaming industry, offering innovative solutions to address advertising monetization challenges while ensuring a seamless user experience. With a team of experts and cutting-edge technology, Mirage Dynamics is revolutionizing the way video content is monetized in the digital age.

Media Contact:

Oren Todoros

Founder, BIGINTRO

...

+972 52 7596512