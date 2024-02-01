Alec Baldwin denies culpability to involuntary manslaughter charges in ‘Rust’ shooting

(MENAFN) Alec Baldwin has formally pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges related to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in New Mexico. The actor submitted his plea in a court document filed on Wednesday, thereby waiving his previously scheduled virtual arraignment set for Thursday.



Court filings reveal that, as part of the terms of his release, Baldwin is prohibited from possessing firearms, among other specified conditions. The 65-year-old actor was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in January. Involuntary manslaughter is classified as a fourth-degree felony and carries a potential sentence of up to 18 months in prison if convicted.



In response to the indictment, Alec Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, issued a statement saying, "We look forward to our day in court."



This marks the second occasion Baldwin has faced charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the fatal on-set shooting.



Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies previously charged Baldwin in January 2023. At that time, Baldwin entered a plea of not guilty in a court filing.

