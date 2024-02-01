Israeli military withdraws from parts of Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has withdrawn from parts of Gaza City and the North Gaza governorate, marking the first such withdrawal since the commencement of its ground offensive on October 27th.



According to reports from an Anadolu correspondent, military vehicles completed their withdrawal from neighborhoods including At-Tawam, Al-Karama, and Rashid Street in the western region of the North Gaza governorate.



Similarly, the army pulled out from neighborhoods such as Al-Amn Al-Aam, Al-Muqawsi, Intelligence Towers, Bahloul, and Rashid Street in Gaza City.



Residents in these areas have reported being able to return to their homes for the first time since the initiation of Israel's ground offensive on January 27th. The offensive, which began on October 7th, has resulted in significant casualties and damage. According to reports, at least 26,900 Palestinians have been killed and 65,949 injured, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have lost their lives in attacks by Hamas.



The consequences of the Israeli offensive have been severe, with 85 percent of Gaza's population internally displaced due to acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, approximately 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, as reported by the UN.

