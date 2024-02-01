DSI Announces The Launch Of Westbury(R) Pro Rewards

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), the leading manufacturer of aluminum railing in North America is launching an extensive contractor rewards program effective February 1, 2024. Developed for deck builders and remodelers, Westbury Pro Rewards provides cash rewards, marketing support, job leads and other benefits for professionals who purchase Westbury aluminum railing systems.

Deck builders can enroll in the Westbury Pro Rewards program and begin earning cash rewards and other benefits upon enrollment. Those who enroll in the program and take part in DSI's Westbury installation training program can achieve 'Certified Master Pro' status and earn higher rewards and added benefits upon completion of the training. Certified Master Pros are also eligible to register for a 7 year labor warranty for properly installed and completed projects. The program is designed to make participation easy and simple. Deck builders who wish to learn more about Westbury Pro Rewards or enroll in the program can obtain additional information by visiting westburyprorewards .

DSI's Westbury aluminum railing is available in the most extensive group of designs and systems available in the industry. Westbury aluminum VertiCable and Veranda glass infill railing systems are designed to offer uninhibited views. Tuscany, Riviera, and Montego aluminum railing designs feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For those who wish to have the benefits of aluminum railing but want screened in spaces, Screenrail presents another option. Westbury ADA railing is designed to facilitate easy access for disabled individuals and those with mobility issues. Westbury railing systems are available in an industry leading 12 standard colors with smooth or textured surfaces to choose from and are covered by DSI's lifetime limited warranty.

"We are excited to offer the Westbury Pro Rewards program to our many loyal deck builders who purchase and install Westbury aluminum railing," said Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our business objective is to offer the industry's premier brand of aluminum railing while rewarding professionals who purchase our products."

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of outdoor living products visit diggerspecialties .







Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

...

diggerspecialties







