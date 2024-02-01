(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI), an organization dedicated to educating college students in core conservative principles, named Christopher Rufo the winner of the 2024 Conservative Book of the Year Award for his book America's Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything (HarperCollins).



Christopher Rufo's America's Cultural Revolution

This annual award honors a book for making a significant contribution to conservative thought and discourse. A panel of judges selected America's Cultural Revolution from among five outstanding finalists.

Christopher Rufo will be honored at ISI's Conservative Book of the Year Award reception and ceremony, where he will receive the Paolucci Book Award and a cash prize. The event will take place on Friday, March 15, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

John A. Burtka IV, president and CEO of ISI, remarked: "Christopher Rufo's book is essential reading for those who want to understand the radical origins of CRT and restore the timeless American values of liberty, equality, and republican virtue. His book is a welcome addition to the conservative intellectual landscape."

This year's lineup of finalists for the prize included:



Hadley Arkes, Mere Natural Law: Originalism and the Anchoring Truths of the Constitution

Claes Ryn, The Failure of American Conservatism and the Road Not Taken

Mary Harrington, Feminism Against Progress Patrick Deneen, Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future

For decades, ISI's Conservative Book of the Year Award has highlighted works that shape and enrich the conservative tradition. For more information about the event and to learn more about the finalists, please visit ISI's website.

About the Intercollegiate Studies Institute:

The Intercollegiate Studies Institute inspires college students to discover and embrace the principles and virtues that promote freedom and prosperity in America. ISI introduces students to a vibrant community of scholars and the rich tradition of ordered liberty, countering the narrow range of debate often found on college campuses. As a 501(c)(3) educational organization, ISI plays a vital role in developing articulate voices for conservative principles. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: For media inquiries or to cover the Conservative Book of the Year Award Dinner, please contact Jon Elordi at [email protected] .

