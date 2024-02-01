Newly Awarded Distinguished Restaurants Of North America Named

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Ninety-eight restaurants join the ranks of the most celebrated dining establishments in North America

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of this outstanding selection of restaurants to our distinguished list," noted Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. "This achievement is a testament to the relentless pursuit of culinary excellence and the unwavering dedication of their exceptional staff. The DiRōNA Award of Excellence symbolizes a restaurateur's tireless efforts and commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience."

Restaurants that were added to the DiRōNA Award of Excellence list during 2023 include:

360 Bistro - Nashville, TN

368 Maine - Greenville, ME

715 Restaurant - Lawrence, KS

ALC Steaks - Austin, TX

Alouette Bistro - Vancouver, BC

Apollon - Appleton, WI

Appalachia Kitchen - Snowshoe, WV

Arroyo Vino - Santa Fe, NM

Bacaro - Providence, RI

Barberian's Steak House - Toronto, ON

BarZola - Palo Alto, CA

BE.A - Campbell, CA

Black+Blue - Toronto, ON

Black+Blue - Vancouver, BC

Blackstone Steakhouse - Melville, NY

Blue Talon Bistro - Williamsburg, VA

Buonasera Ristorante - Jupiter, FL

Buvette Restaurant and Wine Bar - Burlington, ON

Charlie Gitto's On the Hill - St. Louis, MO

Christopher's at the Wrigley Mansion - Phoenix, AZ

Coast - Vancouver, BC

Criollo Restaurant - New Orleans, LA

Cucina Toscana - Salt Lake City, UT

Dakota's Steakhouse - Dallas, TX

DaNico - Toronto, ON

David Burke Tavern - New York, NY

Delmonico's - New York, NY

Dino's Steak and Claw House - Grapevine, TX

Dumbwaiter Restaurant - Mobile, AL

Estela Restaurant - Rincón, PR

Farina - Kansas City, MO

FK - Toronto, ON

FOUR - Oyster Bay, NY

Giulietta - Toronto, ON

Glowbal - Vancouver, BC

Gorji Restaurant - Dallas, TX

Harbourfront Restaurant - Pembroke, Bermuda

Haywire - Plano, TX

Hoku's at The Kahala Hotel & Resort - Honolulu, HI

Horn and Cantle - Big Sky, MT

Hydra Estiatorio - Vancouver, BC

Il Capriccio Ristorante - Whippany, NJ

Italian Kitchen - Vancouver, BC

John's Grill - San Francisco, CA

La Quinta Cliffhouse - La Quinta, CA

Lazy Betty - Atlanta, GA

Lidia's Kansas City - Kansas City, MO

Lovechild - La Crosse, WI

Ludivine - Oklahoma City, OK

Marco's Kitchen - La Grange, IL

Matthew's Restaurant - Jacksonville, FL

Mediterra Restaurant & Taverna - Princeton, NJ

Nesso - Indianapolis, IN

Nouveau Monde - Sandy Hook, CT

Novello Restaurant & Bar - Boca Raton, FL

Ocean Restaurant - Birmingham, AL

Old Vinings Inn - Atlanta, GA

Ott's Good Earth Garden - West Creek, NJ

Palace Prime - Santa Fe, NM

Piccolo Sogno - Chicago, IL

Plane & Level - Spring, TX

Plane & Level Coastal - Fairhope, AL

Prime at Sky Meadow - Nashua, NH

Proudfoot & Bird - Des Moines, IA

Restaurant Beck - Depoe Bay, OR

Restaurant Martin - Santa Fe, NM

Rib N Reef Steakhouse - Montreal, QC

Riley's Fish & Steak - Vancouver, BC

Saffron Social - Peoria, IL

Shanahan's Steakhouse - Denver, CO

Shapley's Restaurant - Ridgeland, MS

Stone House Restaurant - Colleyville, TX

Sundance The Steakhouse - Palo Alto, CA

Sybaris Bistro - Albany, OR

TABLE No. 2 Restaurant - Detroit, MI

Tardif's American Brasserie - San Antonio, TX

Teatro - Calgary, AB

The Alden - Chamblee, GA

The Bay House at Salishan - Gleneden Beach, OR

The Elkridge Furnace Inn - Elkridge, MD

The Russian Tea Room - New York, NY

The Steakhouse at The San Luis Resort - Galveston, TX

The Wilde on 27 - Calgary, AB

Tim-Bir Alley Restaurant - Littleton, NH

TOCA - Toronto, ON

Todd's Unique Dining - Henderson, NV

Top Of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant - Vancouver, BC

Trattoria Stella - Traverse City, MI

Trio Restaurant - Waterloo, ON

Tycoon - Flower Mound, TX

Victoria's Steak & Seafood - Hamilton, ON

Vintage Steakhouse - Coarsegold, CA

Wandering Vine at the Castle - Shawnee, KS

Washington Prime - South Norwalk, CT

Weso Steakhouse - El Paso, TX

West Texas Chophouse - Airport - El Paso, TX

West Texas Chophouse - Cimarron - El Paso, TX

West Texas Chophouse - Las Palmas Center - El Paso, TX

Founded in 1990, DiRōNA was established to identify and honor exceptional restaurants that provide an extraordinary dining experience. To view more information regarding our awarded restaurants, please visit our website at or download our mobile app from the Apple or Android app stores.

