EU leaders reach agreement on providing more USD53.9B in support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a special European Council meeting held in Brussels on Thursday, EU leaders reached an agreement on providing additional support for Ukraine within the EU budget.



"We have a deal. All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion (USD53.9 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," European Council Leader Charles Michel stated.



The EU leaders convened in a special meeting in Brussels to address "pressing issues," such as providing support to Ukraine and addressing the situation in the Middle East.



Back in December, the leaders faced challenges reaching consensus on a €50 billion package of financial aid for Kyiv, primarily due to opposition from Hungary.



"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Michel said in a post on the social media podium X, previously Twitter.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement, describing it as "a good day for Europe."

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107797351