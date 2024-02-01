Chinese cyber hackers gear up to ‘wreak havoc’ on US

(MENAFN) FBI director Christopher Wray is issuing a warning that cyber hackers, operating on behalf of the Chinese government, are gearing up to "wreak havoc" on the United States.



Wray emphasizes that critical infrastructure, including water treatment plants, the electrical grid, and transportation systems, is being actively targeted with the intent to inflict "real-world harm" on American citizens. This alarming information is expected to be conveyed to US politicians on Wednesday.



FBI director Christopher Wray is scheduled to address the House Select Committee on The Chinese Communist Party, where he is anticipated to highlight the concerning cyber threat posed by hackers affiliated with the Chinese government. Wray is expected to emphasize that critical infrastructure is at risk, and there has been "far too little public focus" on the cyber threat, stressing that it affects "every American."



In accordance with the provided prepared remarks, he is set to convey: "China's hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike.



"Today, and literally every day, they're actively attacking our economic security, engaging in wholesale theft of our innovation, and our personal and corporate data."



