Alpha Technology Group Limited Reports 2023 Financial Year Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alpha Technology Group Limited (the "Company" or "Alpha")(NASDAQ: ATGL ), a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands that currently provides cloud-based IT solution services through its operating subsidiaries, Techlution Service Limited and Neural Sense Limited (collectively, "Operating Subsidiaries"), today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues increased by HK$4.27 million (approximately US$0.55 million), or 96.55%, from HK$4.42 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 to HK$8.69 million (approximately US$1.11 million) for the year ended September 30, 2023.

Gross profit increased by HK$1.85 million (approximately US$0.24 million), or approximately 183.99%, from HK$1.00 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 to HK$2.85 (approximately US$0.36 million) for the year ended September 30, 2023. Gross profit margin increased from 22.67% for the year ended September 30, 2022 to 32.75% for the year ended September 30, 2023.





For the Years Ended September 30

(in HK$ millions; differences due to rounding)

2023



2022



% Change (differences due to rounding, and % were extracted from annual report) Revenues

$

8.69



$ 4.42





96.55

% Cost of revenue



5.84





3.42



70.92

% Gross profit



2.85





1.00



183.99

% Gross profit margin





32.75

%





22.67

%



10.08 percentage point Selling, general, and administrative expenses





7.23





3.72





94.47

% Loss from operations



(6.75)





(2.71)



148.86

% Net loss



(6.99)





(2.66)



162.33

%

Mr. Tsang Chun Ho Anthony, our executive director and president, and Mr. Leung Tsz Him, our Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Alpha recorded a significant increase in revenue of 96.55% to HK$8.69 million (approximately US$1.11 million) for the year ended September 30, 2023. This impressive growth was driven by (i) the increase in our revenue generated from system development services as a result of the completion of several projects for two carpark management companies in Hong Kong; (ii) the increase in revenue from NFT-related services resulting from our engagement of two NFT projects in 2023; and (iii) the increase in revenue from our technological support and maintenance service and other services resulting from provision of the maintenance services to a local non-government organization."



"Alpha's cost of revenue saw a significant annual increase of 70.92% to HK$5.84 million (approximately US$0.75 million) for the year ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily stemmed from higher staff costs and the increase in consultancy fee, which was in line with our business growth."

"Despite the increased costs, Alpha still demonstrated it recorded an increased gross profit margin of 32.75% for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to 22.67% in the previous year. This positive trend was primarily attributed to the higher gross profit margins associated with revenue from NFT-related services, which typically entailed higher profit margins compared to those of system development services and web and mobile application development services."

"Alpha's selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 94.47% to HK$7.23 million (approximately US$0.92 million) for the year ended September 30, 2023, mainly attributable to (i) the increase in our staff costs and our Director's remuneration of our Operating Subsidiaries and our Company; (ii) the increase in the audit fee; and (iii) the increase in amortization of our intangible assets.

Consequently, Alpha incurred a net loss of HK$6.99 million (approximately US$0.89 million) for the year, reflecting the Company's continued expansion on its operations and capturing growth opportunities. "Looking ahead, Alpha remains committed to optimizing its cost structure while exploring avenues for revenue growth. With our solid foundation and a focus on strategic execution, we believe Alpha is well-positioned to enhance its financial performance in the future."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues

Our revenue significantly increased by HK$4.27 million (approximately US$0.55 million), or 96.55%, from HK$4.42 million for the year ended September

30, 2022 to HK$8.69 million (approximately US$1.11 million) for the year ended September

30, 2023, primarily due to (i) the increase in our revenue generated from system development services, attributed to the completion of several projects including the development of parking management solution, pre-booking systems and other internal systems for two carpark management companies in Hong Kong in 2023; (ii) the increase in revenue from NFT-related services resulting from our engagement of two NFT projects in 2023, which involved creating an NFT marketplace, developing NFT-related artworks, building an NFT minting site, and preparing a proposal in relation to an NFT-related game; and (iii) the increase in revenue from our technological support and maintenance service and other services, primarily attributable to the provision of the maintenance services on the enrollment and payment system of a local non-government organization which is dedicated to the welfare services of children and youth in Hong Kong.

The following table set forth the breakdown of our revenue by services types for the years indicated:





For the Years Ended September

30,

(In HK$ millions; difference due to rounding)

2023

2022

Variance



Amount



Amount



Amount

% System development

$ 5.97



$ 3.60



$ 2.37



65.83 % Web and mobile application

development



-





0.39





(0.39)



(100) % AI-OCR services



0.08





0.07





0.01



14.29 % Technological support and

maintenance service and

other services



1.05





0.36





0.69



191.67 % NFT



1.59





-





1.59



100 % Total

$ 8.69



$ 4.42



$ 4.27



96.55 %

Cost of revenue

Our cost of revenue saw a significant increase of HK$2.42 million (approximately US$0.31 million), or 70.92%, from HK$3.42 million for the year ended September

30, 2022 to HK$5.84 million (approximately US$0.75 million) for the year ended September

30, 2023. This increase primarily stemmed from (i) the increase in staff costs as a result of our business growth, which required us to increase the headcount to support our business; and (ii) the increase in the consultancy fee which was charged by our Operating Subsidiaries' independent suppliers for providing cloud architecture services to support our cloud-based IT solution services. Our management fee mainly represented the fee charged by Simplus IO Limited and ProAlgories Limited, which provided ad-hoc technical support services and staff to assist us on project execution. Since February 8, 2023, following our team's expansion, our Operating Subsidiaries have ceased to procure the ad-hoc technical support services and human resources from these two related companies, resulting in a 56.01% decrease in our management fee for the year ended September 30, 2023. We anticipate that our management fee will continue to decrease in the future.

Gross profit and margin

Our gross profit for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, amounted to HK$1.00 million and HK$2.85 million (approximately US$0.36 million), respectively, which was in line with our revenue growth as mentioned above. Our gross profit margin has also increased from 22.67% for the year ended September 30, 2022 to 32.75% for the year ended September 30, 2023, which was mainly attributable to the increase in our revenue from NFT-related services which generally entailed higher gross profit margins as compared to those of system development services and web and mobile application development services.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Our selling, general and administrative expenses increased by HK$3.51 million (approximately US$0.45 million), or 94.47%, from HK$3.72 million for the year ended September

30, 2022 to HK$7.23 million (approximately US$0.92 million) for the year ended September

30, 2023 for the year ended September

30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to (i) the increase in staff costs as a result of the increase in number of our administrative and marketing staff to support our business expansion; (ii) an increase in director's remuneration of our Operating Subsidiaries and our Company, primarily attributable to our appointments of two executive directors in February 2023 and an independent non-executive director in January 2023; (iii) the increase in audit fee due to an audit fee for a listed corporation charged by our auditor; and (iv) the increase in amortization of our intangible assets (i.e. our technical know-how and coding for our system development services and our AI-OCR services). However, such increase was partially offset by the decrease in consultancy fees, mainly attributable to the service fee for composing the codes and developing programs to facilitate our web and mobile application development services during the year ended September 30, 2022, which was not replicated during the year ended September 30, 2023. Additionally, we purchased a data scraper software for preliminary works for the system development projects in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, while no such cost was incurred during this year.

Net loss

As a result of the foregoing, net loss increased by HK$4.32 million (approximately US$0.55 million), or 162.33% from HK$2.66 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 to HK$6.99 million (approximately US$0.89 million) for the year ended September 30, 2023.

Recent developments

Initial public offering:

On November 2, 2023, Alpha completed its initial public offering and raised approximately US$7.00 million from the sale of 1,750,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of US$4 per share. Additionally, the underwriters exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 262,500 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price of $4.00 per share. After deducting underwriting discounts and all offering expenses paid or payable by us, the net proceeds totaled around US$5.32 million.

About Alpha Technology Group Limited

Alpha is a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and currently conducts its business through its Operating Subsidiaries, Techlution Service Limited and Neural Sense Limited. Our Operating Subsidiaries are cloud-based IT solution service providers in Hong Kong that utilize analytic skills, programming skills, artificial intelligence technologies, and technological know-how to provide comprehensive solutions designed to optimize business performance, meet various industry-specific operational challenges and create new business opportunities. Though its Operating Subsidiaries, Alpha provides (i) system development services; (ii) web and mobile application development services; and (iii) artificial intelligence-powered optical character recognition ("AI-OCR") services with a view to achieving digitalization of customers' business and operations. Alpha also provides technological support, maintenance and NFT-related services such as creation of NFT artwork, marketplace and development of NFT-related games to customers. Our Operating Subsidiaries have a diversified customer base and our customers come from a variety of industries with different scales of operations, including consulting, real estate planning, carpark management and social services, etc. For more information, please visit and .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "goal," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, similar expressions or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the future business development, financial condition and results of operation, the expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our services; the ability to continue to develop new technologies and/or upgrade our existing technologies; and changes in general economic, business and industry conditions and

other risks contained in the annual reports for the year ended September 30, 2023 filed by our Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Company

Alpha Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]



Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Janice Wang, Managing Partner

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 13811768599

+1 628 283 9214

ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Predecessor)



(Successor)



As of September 30,



2022



2023



HK$



HK$



US$

(Note) Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalent



2,801,810





3,629,347





463,471 Accounts receivable, net



4,500





247,655





31,626 Rental deposit



119,548





119,548





15,266 Deferred cost of revenue



1,838,776





2,088,175





266,662 Deferred offering costs



-





18,758,367





2,395,460 Due from shareholders



-





100





13 Due from a related party



1,343,240





683,438





87,275 Total current assets



6,107,874





25,526,630





3,259,773 Property and equipment, net



33,511





55,117





7,038 Intangible assets



-





4,605,133





588,080 Goodwill



-





10,176,959





1,299,607 Right of use asset-finance lease



415,336





166,716





21,290 Total non-current assets



448,847





15,003,925





1,916,015 TOTAL ASSETS



6,556,721





40,530,555





5,175,788























Liabilities





















Current liabilities:





















Bank loans

–

current



681,046





562,331





71,810 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



657,704





11,886,957





1,517,975 Lease liability-finance lease



111,738





116,834





14,920 Deferred revenue



6,209,827





5,168,876





660,070 Advance from customers



325,000





842,433





107,579 Deferred tax liabilities



-





844,274





107,815 Tax payables



-





233,259





29,787 Due to directors



-





444,379





56,748 Due to related parties



1,065,569





-





- Total current liabilities



9,050,884





20,099,343





2,566,704























Non-current liabilities





















Bank loans

–

non-current



1,469,529





911,272





116,370 Lease liability-finance lease-non-current



259,897





143,057





18,268 Total non-current liabilities



1,729,426





1,054,329





134,638 TOTAL LIABILITIES



10,780,310





21,153,672





2,701,342

ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)





(Predecessor)



(Successor)



As of September 30,



2022



2023



HK$



HK$



US$

(Note) Shareholders' equity (deficit)















Ordinary shares















Alpha Technology Group Limited, US$0.0001 par value;

1,500,000,000 shares authorized; 13,250,000 shares issued as

of September 30, 2023



-





10,000,100





1,273,914 Neural Sense Limited, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized;

10,000 and 10,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively



10,000





-





- Techlution Service Limited, HK$1 par value; 10,000 shares

authorized; 10,000 and 10,000 shares issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively



10,000





-





- Capital reserves



-





16,364,143





2,084,633 Accumulated other comprehensive income



-





-





8,190 Accumulated deficit



(4,243,589)





(6,987,360)





(892,291) Total shareholders' equity (deficit)



(4,223,589)





19,376,883





2,474,446 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



6,556,721





40,530,555





5,175,788

ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(Predecessor)



(Successor)



For the year

ended

September

30,

2021



For the year

ended

September

30,

2022



From

October 1,

2022 to

October 11,

2022



From

October 12,

2022

to

September 30,

2023



HK$



HK$



HK$



HK$



US$

(Note) Revenues



4,055,406





4,421,208





-





8,689,749





1,109,689 Cost of revenue



(2,598,293)





(3,419,035)





-





(5,843,677)





(746,243) Gross profit



1,457,113





1,002,173





-





2,846,072





363,446







































Operating expenses:





































Listing expenses



-





-





-





(2,373,596)





(303,110) Selling, general and administrative

expenses



(2,382,351)





(3,716,233)





(173,188)





(7,053,591)





(900,749) Total operating expenses



(2,382,351)





(3,716,233)





(173,188)





(9,427,187)





(1,203,859) Loss from operations



(925,238)





(2,714,060)





(173,188)





(6,581,115)





(840,413)







































Other income:





































Other income, net



16,500





210,450





16,801





77,137





9,850 Interest expense, net



(47,74))





(86,621)





-





(74,587)





(9,525) Total other income (loss), net



(31,243)





123,829





16,801





2,550





325







































Loss before tax expense



(956,481)





(2,590,231)





(156,387)





(6,578,565)





(840,088) Income tax expense



(24,554)





(73,323)





-





(252,408)





(32,233) Net loss



(981,035)





(2,663,554)





(156,387)





(6,830,973)





(872,321)







































Other comprehensive loss





































Foreign currency translation gain, net

of taxes



-





-





-





-





8,190 Total comprehensive loss



(981,035)





(2,663,554)





(156,387)





(6,830,973)





(864,131)







































Net loss per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the

Company





































-

Basic



(49)





(133)





(8)





(1)





- -

Diluted



-





-





-





(6)





-







































Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

net loss per share





































-

Basic



20,000





20,000





20,000





13,250,000





- -

Diluted



-





-





-





1,169,808





-

ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Predecessor)



(Successor)



For the year ended

September

30,



For the year ended

September

30,



From

October 1,

2022

to

October 11,



From

October 12,

2022

to

September 30,



2021



2022



2022



2023



HK$



HK$



HK$



HK$



US$

(Note) Operating activities



























Net loss



(981,035)





(2,663,554)





(156,387)





(6,830,973)





(872,321) Adjustments to reconcile net loss

to net cash operating activities:





































Depreciation



450





6,429





-





9,904





1,265 Amortization of intangible

assets



-





-





-





511,681





65,342 Amortization of right-of-use

asset



43,720





131,159





-





248,620





31,749 Non cash lease expense



353,128





150,640





-





-





- Loss on disposal on property

and equipment



-





-





-





16,923





2,161 Allowance for doubtful

account



-





313,362





-





-





- Changes in operating assets and

liabilities:





































Accounts receivable



(76,924)





69,138





(32,828)





(210,327)





(26,859) Rental deposit



-





(119,548)





-





-





- Accrued expenses and other

liabilities



139,031





409,762





(452,715)





11,456,057





1,462,949 Advance from customers



160,000





165,000





-





517,433





66,076 Lease liability



(426,513)





(188,717)





-





-





- Deferred revenue



517,315





4,666,012





365,328





(1,406,279)





(179,583) Income taxes payable



-





-





-





233,259





29,787 Deferred cost of revenue



(261,000)





(1,377,776)





-





(249,399)





(31,848) Cash provided by (used in)

operating activities



(531,828)





1,561,907





(276,602)





4,296,899





548,718







































Investing activities





































Advance to a related party



(809,170)





-





-





-





- Purchase of property and

equipment



(14,935)





(25,455)





-





(48,432)





(6,185) Repayment from a related party



-





404,182





-





-





- Payment to acquire right of use

assets-finance lease



(77,133)





-





-





-





- Net cash used to acquire

subsidiaries in business

combinations



-





-





-





(10,000,000)





(1,277,008) Cash provided by (used in)

investing activities



(901,238)





378,727





-





(10,048,432)





(1,283,193)







































Financing activities





































Proceeds from issue of shares



-





-





-





10,000,100





1,273,914 Capital reserves from shareholders



-





-





-





16,364,143





2,084,633 Repayment to bank loans



(38,679)





(431,746)





-





(676,972)





(86,450) Proceeds from bank loans



2,304,000





-





-





-





- Deferred offering costs



-





-





-





(18,758,367)





(2,395,459) Advanced to related parties



-





(38,000)





-





(1,749,007)





(223,350) Borrowings from a related party



492,700





-





-





-





- Borrowings to shareholders



-





-





-





(100)





(13) Repayment from a director



-





-





(18,966)





1,806,585





230,702 Principal payment for obligation

under finance leases



(34,578)





(106,869)





-





(111,744)





(14,270) Cash (used in) provided by

financing activities



2,723,443





(576,615)





(18,966)





6,874,638





869,707







































Net increase (decreased) in cash



1,290,377





1,364,019





(295,568)





1,123,105





135,232 Unrealized exchange difference

separately from cash flows from

financing activities



-





-





-





-





8,190 Cash as of beginning of the year/

period



147,414





1,437,791





2,801,810





2,506,242





320,049 Cash as of the end of the year/

period



1,437,791





2,801,810





2,506,242





3,629,347





463,471







































Supplementary Cash Flows

Information





































Cash paid for interest



55,189





105,854





-





74,587





9,525 Cash paid for taxes



24,554





73,323





-





19,149





2,445







































Non-cash transaction





































Lease liabilities arising from

obtaining right-of-use assets



513,082





-





-





-





- Provision for income tax



-





-





-





270,466





34,539

SOURCE Alpha Technology Group Limited