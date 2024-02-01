Kuwaiti Official: Moh Pays Great Attention To Childcare, Pediatrics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health pays great attention to the health and rights of children, and this was reflected in many achievements and the establishment of an office on child protection, stated an official on Thursday.

This came in a speech by the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr. Al-Munther Al-Hasawi during the opening of the first Kuwait International Interdisciplinary Conference on Pediatrics to discuss the latest developments related to pediatrics and subspecialties in this field.

Al-Hasawi added that the conference included 42 scientific lectures and six specialized scientific workshops presented and supervised by a group of doctors from all around the world to make improvements in the medical and scientific fields.

The conference discuss the uses of artificial intelligence in the medical field because of its importance in improving the diagnosis of dieses, accelerating research and improving the management of medical records.

It also represents an opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences between researchers and specialists in the pediatrics field and developing intellectual capabilities.

In terms of child protection, Al-Hassawi said that the MoH allocated a hotline around the clock (147) to receive complaints, observations and reports related to violations of children's rights and to deal with them confidentially and immediately to ensure the protection of the whistleblower's identity.

The MoH opened the pediatric intensive care unit at the Amiri Hospital and it is in the process of operating maternity and children building in the Al-Adan Hospital, which includes more than 600 beds.

On his part, the consultant of Pediatric Emergency Medicine and president of the Faculty of Pediatrics at the Kuwait Institute of Medical Specialties, Dr. Mohammad Al-Hamdan, said that the conference aimed to exchange modern and advanced experiences and means to develop the pediatrics filed by a distinguished group of researchers and specialists.

Al-Hamdan added that this five-day conference was the result of cooperation between national competencies concerned with childcare such as esotericism, general surgery and other disciplines.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Hamdan stated that holding this scientific event in Kuwait was an exceptional experience for the participants and an opportunity for cooperation and communication between specialists and academic researchers, adding that a scientific platform would be provided to explore achievements and exchange ideas in the field of pediatrics. (end)

mrf













MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107797340