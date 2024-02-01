British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to depart from Mercedes, join Ferrari

(MENAFN) According to a UK-based sports news agency, British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is set to depart from Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 season.



Reports suggest that the Mercedes factory will receive a briefing from the team's chief executive, Toto Wolff, in preparation for a formal announcement scheduled for later today.



Hamilton was previously rumored to be considering a move to Ferrari for the 2024 season; however, he opted to extend his stay at Mercedes by signing a two-year contract worth £100 million last summer, tying him to the team until the conclusion of 2025. As part of this arrangement, the seven-time world champion reportedly retains the option to depart from Mercedes at the conclusion of the current year.



It is widely anticipated that Hamilton will assume the position vacated by Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, as Sainz's contract is set to expire at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, Ferrari's other driver, Charles Leclerc, recently secured a new long-term deal with the team, solidifying his future with Ferrari.



The potential move marks the conclusion of an exceptionally fruitful partnership, during which Lewis Hamilton clinched six world titles within a span of seven years from 2014 to 2020. However, Mercedes has experienced a decline in performance since then, with Hamilton failing to secure a race victory since 2021.



As of now, neither Mercedes nor Ferrari have officially commented on the rumored transition.

