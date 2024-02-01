Hayner Releases Path Of Totality Bourbon Whiskey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ohio's first illuminated bourbon label

Hayner Distilling, located in Troy, Ohio, has released Path of Totality Bourbon Whiskey. The first ever Ohio bourbon with an illuminated label.

TROY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hayner Distilling, located in Troy, Ohio, has released Path of Totality Bourbon Whiskey. This limited statewide release celebrates the April 8th solar eclipse with Ohio's first ever illuminated bourbon label.Path of Totality Bourbon reflects Hayner's commitment to offer premium whiskeys while also elevating the whiskey experience. Path is a 10-year-old Kentucky bourbon bottled at 100 proof. The bottle premiers Ohio's first illuminated bourbon label. The label resembles the totality phase of the solar eclipse and the“sun” can be turned on and off with a click of a button.“We began the design of the illuminated label over a year ago. By the end of 2023 we discovered an incredible rare bourbon that is perfect for this once in a lifetime event. This is a 10-year-old bourbon sourced from Kentucky with a unique 78% corn, 13% rye and 9 % malted barley mash bill,” states Greg Taylor from Hayner Distilling.Hayner Distilling and its hometown of Troy, Ohio are inside the path of totality during the April 8th eclipse. The city of Troy is celebrating the eclipse with a 3-day festival called Eclipse on the Square.“If you're seeking a location to view the eclipse, Troy should be on your short list. We have numerous events and bands playing in historic downtown all weekend. We are only a few blocks from downtown and of course encourage everyone to visit Hayner Distilling to pick up a bottle of Path,” stated Greg Taylor.In addition to being the first ever illuminated bourbon label, the back label has a QR code that offers an augmented reality experience, also a first for a bourbon in the State of Ohio. After scanning the QR code or clicking the link on their website, a bottle virtually appears in your environment. This allows you to view and interact with the bottle before your purchase.Path of Totality Bourbon goes on sale Saturday, February 3 at Hayner Distilling located at 619 Lincoln Avenue in Troy, Ohio. The bourbon will be available at 29 state liquor stores across Ohio. The 29 stores were intentionally selected as they all lie within the path of totality. The location of each store can be found by searching for Path of Totality at OHLQ. The bourbon retails for $89.95.Hayner Distilling was founded in 1866 in Troy, Ohio along the banks of the Miami River. Hayner quickly grew into one of the largest distilleries in Ohio and became the largest mail order whiskey business in the United States. The distillery closed with prohibition in 1920 and was relaunched in 2021 by Greg Taylor and Andrew Wannemacher.For more information, please visit .

