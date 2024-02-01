Tozzinifreire Acted On A Transaction In The Energy Sector That Won The Latinfinance Deal Of The Year 2024 Private Equity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TozziniFreire assisted Argo Energia, Grupo Energía de Bogotá – GEB and REDEIA in one of the largest transactions in the Brazilian electricity transmission sector: the acquisition of 100% of the equity control in 5 transmission concessionaires held by the Quantum/Brookfield Group, valued at BRL 7.4 billion. This way, Argo Energia doubled its size in terms of transmission installations on the market.

According to Leonardo Miranda, one of the partners at TozziniFreire's Infrastructure and Energy area, the recent award is an important recognition of the firm's solid experience in M&A deals in the electricity sector, especially considering the recent track record of transactions: the firm participated in the last six largest transactions in the transmission segment. In addition to Leonardo Miranda, our partners Karin Yamauti and Ana Carolina Katlauskas Calil also participated in the coordination of this project, as well as associates Erica Makiyama and Enzo Campolim.

About TozziniFreire

TozziniFreire is a leading legal services organization in Latin America, operating in all areas of Business Law and with a relevant track record in serving local and foreign companies from the most diverse industries.

With branch offices in several cities in Brazil (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Porto Alegre, and Campinas), including in New York, TozziniFreire strives to provide a unique standard of service quality and the same facilities to its clients throughout the country. We have played a key role in many of the most significant transactions in the Brazilian market, contributing to the growth of the country's economy in recent decades.

The relevance of our work has been recognized by specialized national and international publications, considering independent research interviews with professionals from the largest companies in the world. TozziniFreire and its partners are constantly referred to as leaders handling notable matters in the most varied business law practices.

