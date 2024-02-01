Softgel Capsule Market Size To Hit $12.97 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Softgel Capsule Market

The Softgel Capsule Market size was estimated at USD 7.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

According to SNS Insider's research, the growth drivers for the softgel capsule market encompass a combination of factors, including the preference for innovative drug delivery systems, consumer demand for user-friendly dosage forms, and the expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in emerging markets.The softgel capsule market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 7.21 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to attain USD 12.97 billion by 2030. It is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.Market Report ScopeSoftgel capsules are a popular pharmaceutical dosage form characterized by a gelatin-based outer shell encasing a liquid or semi-liquid core. This delivery mechanism offers several advantages, including enhanced bioavailability, easier swallowing, and improved stability for both hydrophobic and hydrophilic compounds. The gelatin casing is typically derived from animal sources, such as bovine or porcine collagen, providing a versatile and biocompatible option for encapsulation.Softgel Capsule Market AnalysisThe softgel capsule market is poised for substantial growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the pharmaceutical industry's continuous quest for innovative drug delivery systems has propelled the demand for softgel capsules. Their ability to encapsulate a wide range of compounds, including oils, vitamins, and pharmaceutical drugs, positions them as a versatile option for various therapeutic applications. Additionally, consumer preferences for easy-to-swallow formulations and increased bioavailability contribute to the market's expansion. The nutraceutical sector, seeking efficient delivery methods for dietary supplements, further fuels the growth of the softgel capsule market. Furthermore, the expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors in emerging economies contribute significantly to the increasing demand for softgel capsules. As these regions witness economic growth and improved healthcare infrastructure, there is a parallel rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness, driving the demand for nutritional supplements and pharmaceuticals delivered in softgel capsule form.Impact of RecessionThe ongoing recession has both positive and negative implications for the softgel capsule market. On the positive side, consumers may prioritize cost-effective and convenient healthcare solutions, driving the demand for generic medications often delivered through softgel capsules. However, economic uncertainties may hinder research and development activities, potentially slowing down the introduction of new formulations. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and fluctuating raw material prices may pose challenges for manufacturers. The market's resilience will depend on its ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and economic conditions.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine war introduces a layer of geopolitical complexity that can impact the softgel capsule market. Supply chain disruptions, particularly if the conflict disrupts key manufacturing or transportation routes, may lead to shortages of raw materials, affecting production timelines. Additionally, fluctuating currency values and economic instability in the region can influence pricing dynamics. Conversely, heightened global awareness of the importance of secure and diversified supply chains may drive investments in alternative sourcing strategies, benefiting certain segments of the market.Major Key Players in the Softgel Capsule Industry:-Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd.-Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.-Captek Softgel International Inc.-Patheon (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)-Catalent, Inc.-Capsugel (a part of Lonza)-Strides Pharma Science Limited-Amway-EuroCaps Ltd.-International Vitamin Corporation-Sirio Pharma Co. By Type-Gelatin/ Animal-Based-Non-animal BasedBy Application-Antacid & Anti-flatulent Preparations-Vitamin & Dietary Supplement-Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs-Cough & Cold Preparations-Anti-anemic Preparations-Health Supplement-Anti-inflammatory Drugs-PregnancyBy Manufacturers-Pharmaceutical Companies-Contract Manufacturing Organizations-Nutraceutical Companies-Cosmeceutical CompaniesKey Regional DevelopmentThe regional dynamics of the softgel capsule market exhibit variability based on factors such as regulatory landscapes, healthcare infrastructure, and consumer preferences. North America and Europe lead in terms of market share, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical industry and a high awareness of healthcare innovations. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market, propelled by a growing population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and a rising demand for nutraceuticals. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions, while showing potential, are influenced by economic factors and regulatory frameworks unique to each region.Key Takeaway from Softgel Capsule Market Study-The gelatin/animal-based segment continues to dominate the softgel capsule market due to its established track record of safety, biocompatibility, and ease of processing. Gelatin, derived from animal collagen, remains a popular choice for encapsulation despite the availability of alternative materials.-Within the softgel capsule market, the pharmaceutical companies segment stands out as a dominant force. These companies leverage softgel capsules for the oral delivery of various medications, capitalizing on the dosage form's advantages, such as improved bioavailability and patient compliance.Recent Developments Related to Softgel Capsule Market-Rousselot has successfully secured a patent in the United States for its innovative gelatin technology. The patented technology promises to revolutionize the field of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, addressing key challenges associated with softgel capsules.-In a strategic move, Everstone Capital has successfully acquired a controlling stake in Softgel Healthcare, solidifying its presence in the healthcare sector. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Everstone Capital, a private equity firm known for its astute investments across various industries.

