EU urges continuation of UNRWA operations to prevent humanitarian crisis in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, must continue its operations. Borrell warned that ceasing its work would result in the punishment of hundreds of thousands of individuals in Gaza.



"We certainly will talk about also the situation in the Middle East and the dire situation in Gaza," Borrell informed journalists before the EU leaders' gathering in Brussels where several topics are anticipated to be talked over, involving funding Ukraine and the state in the Middle East.



Borrell emphasized the necessity of conducting an investigation into the Israeli allegations regarding UNRWA staff's alleged involvement in the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. He stressed the importance of thorough examination and resolution regarding such matters.



"But we cannot make a collective punishment to the Palestinian people," he stressed, further mentioning that he would emphasize the significance of continuing to fund UNRWA.



"UNRWA is something that cannot stop working, otherwise hundreds of thousands of people will be punished," he continued.



He underscored that funding must not be halted to sustain the livelihoods of the Palestinian people: "Investigation has to be done but one thing is one thing and another thing is another thing."

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107797304