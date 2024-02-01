(MENAFN) On Wednesday, English Premier League club Nottingham Forest secured the signing of US midfielder Giovanni Reyna from Germany's Borussia Dortmund on loan.



"Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old has joined the club on a loan deal until the end of the season," Nottingham Forest's declaration mentioned.



Giovanni Reyna, the US midfielder, has accumulated 121 appearances and scored 17 goals for Borussia Dortmund, in addition to providing 16 assists during his time with the club. Notably, he played a key role in Borussia Dortmund's triumph in the German Cup.



Despite his temporary move to Nottingham Forest, it's important to note that Nottingham Forest is unable to make the loan deal permanent. Prior to his loan, Reyna extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2026.



Worth mentioning is the family legacy, as Reyna is the son of former US midfielder Claudio Reyna. Claudio Reyna notably played for a variety of clubs including Scotland's Rangers, England's Manchester City and Sunderland, and German clubs Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as the New York Red Bulls.

