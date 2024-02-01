Margot Robbie speaks for 1st time around not receiving Oscar nomination in best actress category

(MENAFN) Margot Robbie has spoken out for the first time about not receiving an Oscar nomination in the best actress category, breaking her silence on the matter.



The Barbie star expressed that "there's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed" in spite of not receiving a nod.



However, Margot Robbie stood by director Greta Gerwig, who also did not receive a nomination in the best director category, offering her support and defending Gerwig's work.



"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director," she declared, in a Sag-Aftra panel discussion.



"What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact, and it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. That is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."



Robbie expressed being "beyond ecstatic" about the box office blockbuster receiving eight Oscar nominations, which includes nods for best supporting actress for America Ferrera in her role as Gloria, and best supporting actor for Ryan Gosling portraying Ken.

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107797294